Pride Roofing Completes Free Roof Project for Local Veteran, Recognized by Coloradobiz Magazine

LOVELAND, Colo., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Roofing & Construction is pleased to announce two recent accomplishments — the successful completion of a Veterans Day free roof building project, as well as recognition by Coloradobiz Magazine as one of 2021 Best of Colorado Business Choice Awards recipients for Roofing Contractors.

Colorado-based construction company, Pride Roofing, set out to do something many would not have dreamed of — to build a free roof for a local, deserving family. On Veterans Day, November 11, 2021, the team at Pride enacted their Pride Gives Back Program to offer a local marine veteran, Jason Rauch, and his front-line healthcare worker wife, Shanna, a new roof for free. The Pride Roofing team offered their labor, materials, and time to remove the Rauch family's old roof and install a new one as a donation. For many years, Jason Rauch has served our country, and the team at Pride was notably excited to be able to participate in this pro bono roofing project. Learn more about Pride Roofing & Construction's Veterans Day Free Roof Project as well as their Pride Gives Back non-for-profit program: https://www.pride-roofing.com/donate/

For the past seven years, locals in the Northern Colorado area have relied on the word of a poll-based 'Best Of' survey, featured in the free Coloradobiz Magazine. The readers' choice polls are the result of surveys sent to businesses throughout the state. This year, Pride Roofing & Construction was voted one of 2021's Best of Colorado Business Choice Awards recipients, in the category of 'Best Roofing Contractor': www.cobizmag.com/the-best-of-maintenance-2021

Learn more about Pride Roofing & Construction in Loveland, their accolades, and services offered at www.pride-roofing.com

About Pride Roofing & Construction

Pride Roofing & Construction has been serving the Loveland and surrounding Northern Colorado area since 2019. Offering integral services that follow ethical business practices, the Pride Roofing team consistently follows through with quality craftsmanship. Customers rely on Pride Roofing for commercial and residential roofing services, including instances of hail damage, roof repair, and solar panel installation. Additionally, Pride Roofing offers general exterior construction contractor services, including painting, siding, gutters, and windows. Learn more at www.pride-roofing.com

