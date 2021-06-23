PRIDE TV Awards for Leadership and Courage Presented to the CW, Comcast, RAPP Agency, Skyy Vodka Gio Benitez, Jonathan Capehart, Ilene Chaiken, and Sarah Kate Ellis At First-ever Pride TV Summit

The event features the presentation of the Pride TV Awards for Leadership and Courage to eight recipients including Comcast in recognition of their LGBTQ+ culture, the CW Network for the network's commitment to scripted programming with LGBTQ+ characters, the RAPP agency for their openness in advertising, and Skyy Vodka as a long-standing sponsors of media targeted to the LGBTQ+ community. Four of the awards will be presented to individuals, including Gio Benitez of ABC News, Jonathan Capehart of MSNBC, Ilene Chaiken the creator of the L Word and the Executive Producer of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime , and Sarah Kate Ellis, the CEO of GLAAD. The CW's CEO, Mark Pedowitz will accept the award on behalf of the network. The awards ceremony is hosted by Thomas Roberts, host of Daily Mail TV.

The opening program includes a conversation between GLAAD's CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis and her celebrity guest, Stephanie Beatriz, who is known to fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the current film release of In The Heights. This interview is followed by the Opening Programming Keynote titled The Power of Pride in Hollywood that features Blake Callaway, General Manager of BBC America, IFC, and Sundance, AMC Networks.

Other highlights of the conference include a series of sessions focused on advertising to LGBTQ+ audiences. There are brand case studies provided by the VAB's CEO, Sean Cunningham, a data presentation by Comscore, and an audience study by Parrot Analytics. A presentation by Brent Miller of Procter & Gamble focuses on LGBTQ+ visibility and authentic representation in advertising. Additional conversations are with networks and brands like Getty Images, Orbitz, CheapTickets, Philo, Pluto, Revry Telemundo and Tubi.

Another panel focuses on the controversial nuances of casting LGBTQ roles, moderated by casting director, Michael Donovan, and includes Caroline Dries, Showrunner for Batwoman, CW Network; Nicole Maines, from the cast of Supergirl, CW Network; Karen Barroeta, Executive Producer, NBC Telemundo Enterprises, and Margery Simkin, Casting Director, Star Trek: Discovery

Two TV critics, Kevin Fallon, The Daily Beast and Curtis Wong, HuffPost offer differing perspectives on some of the most popular LGBTQ-themed tv programs from 2020 in a session moderated by Jeff Nelson, People.

A series of showcases feature conversations with talent and showrunners. One features the always witty, You Tube celebrity, Randy Rainbow. Another features Moe Vela, Host of Unicorn Hunters; another about news with Gabriela Fresquez, Host, and Grace González, Executive Producer, both from Radar 2021 and a final showcase features political analysis with Aisha Mills, Host, Black News Channel.

The conference is produced for Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News by Schramm Marketing Group. "This is an important event for those in television and in those concerned about the LGBTQ+ community. As a proud member of the community myself, I am grateful to have had this opportunity. We especially appreciate the help and support we received from partners like GLAAD and GALECA," said Joe Schramm, President of Schramm Marketing Group.

In all, 47 individuals are represented in the conference. The conference is free of charge and registration is available to anyone who chooses to attend at www.pridetvsummit.com

About Schramm Marketing Group

Schramm is an experienced agency that specializes in marketing to multicultural or segmented audiences, ticket sales promotions, sponsorship sales and the production of conferences for the television and video industry. The company is recognized for its expertise for attracting large, sold-out crowds for international soccer, for driving pay TV subscription sales, for securing top brands as sponsors of sports events and business conferences as well as developing the agenda and content for popular business conferences.

Schramm created and produces the Hispanic Television Summit as well as other internationally-recognized conferences such as the NAB Show New York. Schramm's clients include the leading brands in sports, television, entertainment, telecommunications, and non-profits. For more information, visit www.schrammnyc.com.

