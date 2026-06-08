PrideStaff Detroit (West) Named One of Detroit's Top Staffing Agencies for Third Consecutive Year

DETROIT, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce its Detroit (West) office has been named one of the Top 3 Staffing Agencies in Detroit by ThreeBestRated® for the third consecutive year.

The annual recognition reflects the office's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional staffing and recruiting services to employers and job seekers throughout the Detroit metropolitan area. ThreeBestRated evaluates businesses using a rigorous review process that considers reputation, history, customer satisfaction, trust, business standards, and overall excellence.

Earning a place on the list for three consecutive years underscores the Detroit (West) team's ability to consistently provide outstanding service while building lasting relationships with clients, candidates, and the broader business community.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients and candidates place in us every day," said Zina Kajy, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Detroit (West). "Being selected for a third consecutive year is a testament to our team's dedication, resilience, and genuine passion for helping people and businesses succeed. We are grateful to be part of such a vibrant community and remain committed to making a positive impact through every connection we create."

Since opening its doors, PrideStaff Detroit (West) has earned a reputation for combining personalized service with the resources of a nationally recognized staffing firm. As a certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, the office has also demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting diversity, inclusion, and economic growth throughout the region.

"Receiving this honor three years in a row reinforces the importance of staying focused on people," said Firas Kajy, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Detroit (West). "Whether we're helping an employer build a stronger workforce or assisting a job seeker in finding the right opportunity, our goal is always to create meaningful outcomes. We're incredibly proud of our team and thankful for the confidence our community continues to place in us."

"Firas and Zina have built an organization that exemplifies PrideStaff's commitment to service excellence," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Their team's ability to earn this distinction year after year speaks volumes about the relationships they've cultivated and the positive impact they've made throughout the Detroit market. We congratulate them on this outstanding achievement and look forward to their continued success."

This latest recognition further strengthens PrideStaff Detroit (West)'s position as a trusted workforce partner for businesses across the region. It reflects the office's dedication to PrideStaff's Mission: "consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff