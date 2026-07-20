PrideStaff Announces New Ownership for Columbia, MD Office

COLUMBIA, Md., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that Paul D'Souza will acquire the PrideStaff Columbia office and assume the role of Owner/Strategic-Partner. The ownership transition marks an exciting new chapter for the office as it continues its mission of connecting top talent with leading employers throughout Columbia and the greater Baltimore-Washington metropolitan region.

As Strategic-Partner, D'Souza will lead the Columbia office's efforts to expand its market presence, strengthen client relationships, and deliver exceptional staffing and workforce solutions to businesses and job seekers across Central Maryland.

D'Souza brings extensive business leadership experience and a strong commitment to helping organizations and individuals achieve their goals. Under his leadership, the Columbia office will continue to leverage PrideStaff's nationally recognized resources, innovative staffing solutions, and client-focused approach while maintaining the personalized service that has become a hallmark of the local operation.

"I'm excited to join PrideStaff as the Strategic-Partner of the Columbia office and to become part of a brand so highly regarded for its commitment to service," said D'Souza. "The Columbia market offers tremendous opportunities for growth, and I look forward to building strong relationships with local businesses, supporting job seekers, and helping our clients navigate an increasingly competitive talent landscape. Together with our team, we'll continue delivering the personalized service and results that have made PrideStaff a trusted staffing partner."

Located in one of Maryland's most vibrant business communities, the Columbia office serves employers across a variety of industries, providing staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. The office also supports job seekers throughout the region by connecting them with meaningful employment opportunities and career advancement resources.

"We're excited to welcome Paul as the new Owner/Strategic-Partner of our Columbia office," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "His leadership experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and dedication to helping others succeed make him an excellent fit for our organization. We are confident that Paul will build on the office's strong foundation while continuing to deliver the exceptional client and talent experiences that define the PrideStaff brand."

The transition reflects PrideStaff's ongoing commitment to empowering local owners who combine market expertise with a passion for service. Supported by PrideStaff's national resources and proven operating model, the Columbia office is well-positioned for continued success and growth in the years ahead.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff