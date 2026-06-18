PrideStaff Sacramento Offices Announce Strategic Addition to Ownership Team

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that Jeff Foldenauer has joined the ownership team of PrideStaff Sacramento (East) and Sacramento (West) as the majority Owner/Strategic-Partner alongside existing owner Craig Ryder. Ryder will continue as a key partner, ensuring complete continuity for clients, candidates, and employees. Together, Ryder and Foldenauer will focus on expanding the offices' impact and delivering exceptional staffing solutions throughout the Greater Sacramento region.

Foldenauer brings extensive business leadership experience and a passion for building high-performing organizations. He will work alongside Ryder to further develop the offices' market presence, deepen client relationships, and support job seekers and employers throughout Sacramento's dynamic workforce landscape.

The addition of Foldenauer reflects PrideStaff's commitment to investing in strong local ownership and leadership teams that understand the unique needs of their communities while leveraging the resources and expertise of a nationally recognized staffing organization.

"We're excited about what this next chapter means for our team, our clients, and the communities we serve," said Foldenauer. "Craig and I share a vision centered on delivering outstanding experiences, creating opportunities for job seekers, and helping businesses find the talent they need to grow. I'm honored to join an organization with such a strong reputation and look forward to building on the success these offices have already achieved."

Ryder welcomed the new partnership, noting that Foldenauer's leadership and business expertise will further strengthen the offices' ability to serve the region's evolving workforce needs.

"Jeff brings a thoughtful, people-focused approach to leadership that aligns perfectly with our culture and values," said Ryder. "His experience and perspective will help us continue elevating the level of service we provide while creating new opportunities for growth across both territories."

"The addition of Jeff to the ownership team demonstrates the strength and attractiveness of the PrideStaff franchise model," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "We're pleased to welcome him as a Strategic-Partner and look forward to seeing the Sacramento (East) and (West) offices continue to thrive under the combined leadership of Jeff and Craig. Their commitment to serving clients and candidates aligns perfectly with Our Mission to 'consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.'"

PrideStaff Sacramento (East) and PrideStaff Sacramento (West) provide staffing and workforce solutions across a variety of industries, helping employers connect with qualified talent while assisting job seekers in achieving their career goals. Together, the offices remain dedicated to supporting economic growth and workforce development throughout the Sacramento region.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff