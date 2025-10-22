PrideStaff Greenville Named to 2025 SC 50 Fastest Growing Companies List

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , is proud to announce that its Greenville office has been named to the 2025 SC 50 Fastest Growing Companies list . This is the third time the office has received this prestigious recognition over the past five years, highlighting its sustained success and impact on South Carolina's economy.

Now in its 24th year, the SC 50 Fastest Growing Companies program honors the achievements of private and publicly held businesses that demonstrate strong growth in both revenue and employment. Rankings are determined by a weighted calculation of year-over-year performance from 2022 to 2024, without regard to industry. The program is presented by The Capital Corporation and co-sponsored by TD Bank, Nelson Mullins, and Integrated Media Publishing, publisher of Greenville Business Magazine.

"We are so honored to once again be recognized among South Carolina's fastest-growing companies," said Bob Scanlon, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Greenville. "This achievement reflects the trust our clients place in us, and the impact we're making in the Upstate job market. We're excited to keep building on this momentum in the years ahead."

"Being recognized as one of South Carolina's fastest-growing companies for the third time is a reflection of our team's unwavering commitment to serving our clients, associates, and community," added Gary Brons, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner. "We're proud to be part of a program that celebrates economic vitality and to contribute meaningfully to job creation and business success in our region."

"Gary, Bob, and their entire team in Greenville continue to set a high bar through exceptional client service and consistent business performance," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Their ability to grow strategically while living out Our Mission to 'consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' makes this recognition especially well-earned."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

