PrideStaff Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2026 List of Largest U.S. Staffing Firms

FRESNO, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2026 list of Largest Staffing Firms in the United States, ranking number 108 among the nation's largest staffing companies. PrideStaff secured its place on the prestigious annual list for the 14th consecutive year.

SIA's report identified 214 staffing firms that generated at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue during 2025. Collectively, these firms accounted for $122 billion in revenue, representing a significant share of the U.S. staffing market.

Earning a place among the country's largest staffing firms reflects PrideStaff's continued ability to adapt to changing market conditions while delivering exceptional workforce solutions to employers and job seekers nationwide. Through its franchise network and commitment to personalized service, the company has maintained a strong presence in a competitive and evolving industry.

"Being recognized by SIA for the 14th consecutive year is especially meaningful because it reflects the dedication of our Owners/Strategic-Partners and their teams," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Their ability to build lasting relationships, respond to local market needs, and consistently deliver outstanding service has enabled PrideStaff to remain a trusted workforce partner through both challenging and growth-oriented business cycles."

SIA's annual Largest Staffing Firms report is widely regarded as one of the staffing industry's most respected benchmarks, providing insight into the scale and performance of leading workforce solutions providers across the United States.

"This recognition underscores the strength of our franchise model and the value of our mission-driven approach to staffing," said Co-CEO Mike Aprile. "Our team remains focused on consistently providing client experiences centered on what they value most. That commitment, combined with the entrepreneurial spirit of our Owners/Strategic-Partners and the support of our national organization, continues to fuel our success."

PrideStaff has earned numerous industry accolades in recent years, including ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards for both Client and Talent Satisfaction, distinctions that highlight the organization's ongoing commitment to service excellence.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff