PrideStaff Earns Spot on SIA's List of Largest Industrial Staffing Firms for Ninth Consecutive Year

FRESNO, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2026 list of the Largest Industrial Staffing Firms in the United States. Ranking at number 44, they are officially recognized among the nation's largest industrial staffing providers.

The report identified 59 staffing firms that generated at least $100 million in U.S. industrial temporary staffing revenue during 2025. Collectively, these firms produced $28.7 billion in revenue and accounted for an estimated 75% of the U.S. industrial staffing market, according to SIA research.

The annual ranking highlights staffing organizations that play a significant role in supporting America's industrial workforce, including manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, transportation, skilled trades, and other essential blue-collar sectors. PrideStaff's inclusion reflects the organization's continued success in connecting employers with qualified talent while helping businesses remain productive and competitive in a dynamic labor market.

"Industrial staffing remains one of the most important and resilient segments of the workforce solutions industry," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "This recognition reflects the hard work of our Owners/Strategic-Partners and their teams, who consistently deliver responsive staffing solutions that help clients meet production goals and maintain operational efficiency. We're proud to be recognized among the industry's leading providers and grateful for the trust our clients place in us every day."

SIA's annual Largest Industrial Staffing Firms list serves as a key benchmark for evaluating market leadership within the industrial staffing sector. The report measures staffing firms based on estimated U.S. industrial temporary staffing revenue and provides insight into the competitive landscape of the industry.

"Our success in industrial staffing is rooted in a simple principle: understanding what matters most to our clients and delivering solutions that help them succeed," stated Mike Aprile, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "This recognition underscores the strength of our franchise network, the dedication of our recruiting and service teams, and our ongoing commitment to creating exceptional experiences for both employers and job seekers."

As workforce demands continue to evolve across the manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and skilled trades industries, PrideStaff remains focused on helping organizations build agile workforces and create meaningful employment opportunities for talented individuals nationwide.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff