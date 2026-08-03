PrideStaff Sacramento (West) Relocates to Support Continued Growth

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, announced that its Sacramento (West) office will relocate to a new facility effective August 2026, providing expanded space and improved accessibility for clients, candidates, and staff while supporting the office's continued growth throughout the region, including accounting and finance roles through PrideStaff Financial.

The PrideStaff Sacramento (West) office will relocate to:

3831 N. Freeway Blvd., Suite 105

Sacramento, CA

The new location reflects the office's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional staffing and workforce solutions while creating an even better experience for employers and job seekers throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Led by Owners/Strategic-Partners Jeff Foldenauer and Craig Ryder, the Sacramento (West) office serves businesses across a wide range of industries by connecting organizations with qualified talent and helping job seekers find rewarding employment opportunities.

"The growth we've experienced is a direct reflection of the trust our clients and candidates place in us every day," said Jeff Foldenauer. "Our new office provides a more welcoming environment where we can continue building strong relationships, better serve our community and help even more businesses and job seekers achieve their goals," said Craig Ryder.

The relocation reinforces PrideStaff's continued investment in the Sacramento market and its mission to "consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most." The expanded office will support the team's ability to collaborate more effectively while enhancing visitors' experience.

"Our franchise owners continue to invest in their communities by creating environments that reflect PrideStaff's commitment to outstanding service," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Jeff and Craig have built a respected presence in the West Sacramento market, and this new location positions them to continue delivering exceptional experiences for clients and candidates while supporting future growth."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff