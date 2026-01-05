Priestly Demolition Announces Executive Leadership Appointments to Support Next Phase of Growth

KING, ON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Priestly Demolition Inc. (PDI) is pleased to announce a series of executive leadership appointments that mark a significant milestone in the company's continued evolution and long-term growth strategy.

Shane Stewart has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of PDI. In addition, Brian Priestly has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Andrew Smith has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

A Leader for PDI's Next Chapter

Shane Stewart joins PDI at a pivotal moment as the organization accelerates its growth, diversification, and operational sophistication. He brings a strong track record of building, scaling, and transforming businesses across Canada and the US, with experience spanning construction, infrastructure, and demolition-adjacent projects. Shane brings extensive experience leading complex and remote operations.

He is also recognized for building strong relationships with Indigenous communities and for implementing innovative operational initiatives. Shane's experience within family-owned businesses aligns closely with PDI's culture and values.

Internal Leadership Strengthened

As part of this leadership evolution, PDI is proud to elevate two long-standing leaders from within the organization.

As Chief Operating Officer, Brian Priestly will lead operational strategy and execution across all divisions. Brian has played a pivotal role in guiding PDI through years of growth, strengthening organizational structure, and supporting major initiatives. His hands-on leadership style and commitment to operational excellence position him well to lead PDI's operations into the future.

As Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Smith will continue to oversee PDI's financial strategy, planning, and governance. A trusted financial leader, Andrew has successfully navigated periods of growth and increasing complexity while ensuring financial discipline and strategic alignment. His deep understanding of the business will be critical as PDI continues to scale.

Leadership Transition

With Shane's appointment, Ryan Priestly will transition from Chief Executive Officer to focus fully on his role as Owner, providing long-term strategic oversight and supporting the executive team through this transition.

Together, Shane, Brian, Andrew and the Executive Team will guide PDI's next phase—strengthening its foundation, expanding its footprint, and continuing to build a resilient, value-driven organization globally.

About Priestly Demolition Inc.

PDI is an award-winning, leading provider of specialized demolition, environmental, and infrastructure services, delivering complex projects while remaining committed to safety, innovation, and strong partnerships.

SOURCE Priestly Demolition Inc.