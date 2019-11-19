Prilock Shakes Security Awareness & Phish Testing Industry - Flat Pricing $3.99 per User

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 91% of successful data breaches start with a phish email attack. The only way to train your employees to avoid phish attacks is to- Phish Them First. Cybersecurity Ventures estimates the security awareness training market will reach $10 billion by 2027. So if Security Awareness and Phish Testing is so critical, why is it so expensive?

Prilock's Custom User Page allows users to view their training, take assessment, print their Certificate of Completion, see phish testing results, safely check email in Dark Web, Send a Friend a Phish, download security best practices, and notifies of current security news and new scams online.

The average price of training your employees will range from minimally featured programs starting at $10 per user per year, to $20 for a more complete training, and up to $28 per user for smaller companies that want all the bells and whistles.

Prilock Announcement: If you have 10 employees or 10,000, get a Full Feature, 1-Year of phish testing and security training with 1-Click setup for only $3.99 per user until December 31st. Over 85% less than comparable systems with a 30-day, 100% money back guarantee. Prilock Security built the most cost-efficient platform to deliver its fully automated, professional Security Awareness and Phish Training system and is passing the savings on to its clients.

Accenture Security's 2019 "The Cost of Cybercrime" report indicates 85% of organizations reported phishing and social engineering attacks which increased 16% over last year. According to Dan Hirning, Prilock's CEO, "Phish Testing integrated with next generation security awareness training is mandatory to help protect companies and people. Since our system is fully automated with unlimited scaling to ensure a fast and responsive experience, Prilock will offer the highest quality training, fully loaded, at a fair price, with a 100% satisfaction guarantee."

The 1-Click setup is perfect for small companies who want to establish a yearlong security program in minutes, and no special IT skills required. Featuring Custom User pages, baseline phish test, invites and reminders to start and finish the security training, gamification and assessment tests for compliance, and 24 random campaigns scheduled with real-time analytics in your admin portal. You can build your own custom phish with our phish builder or use our library of over 1,100 current phishing threats with unlimited campaigns.

Get Started today at www.prilock.com

About Prilock. Prilock has provided its professional Security Awareness Training to thousands of company users in over 46 countries. Prilock's team has extensive experience securing commercial, federal, military, and classified networks from cyber criminals.

