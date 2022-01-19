Prils Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% by 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.|17000+ Technavio Reports

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from Prils Market study

Prils market size to increase by USD 784.14 million at a CAGR of 5.43% between 2021 and 2026

4.15% year-over-year growth expected in 2022

40% market growth to originate in North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Dominant vendors include Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fazio Group of Companies, Lupin Ltd., Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP. and others

Prils Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The prils market share growth by the hypertension segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the prils market size and actionable market insights on each segment which will assist in creating efficient business plans & strategies.

Prils Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The rising geriatric population is one of the key factors driving the global prils market growth. The increase in the aging population is a matter of concern for many countries such as China, the US, and Japan. This growing population requires medical services, which in turn will positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period. For instance, the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in the US is leading to a high rise in the consumption of CVD drugs. The governments are increasing the investment in R&D in hypertension and cardiovascular segment which will drive the global prils market growth. Furthermore, certain chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and high cholesterol will increase the risk of heart disease, thereby increasing the demand for CVD drugs and further stimulating the growth.

However, the key challenge to the global prils market growth is the side effects of prils. The drugs used for the treatment of heart failure and hypertension have many side effects such as dizziness, ringing or buzzing in the ears, diarrhea, high potassium levels in the blood, which can cause heart rhythm problems, and swelling due to fluid buildup under the skin. This will encourage consumers to adopt other modes of management of diseases, such as maintaining a healthy lifestyle with proper diets and exercise. Therefore, such negative impacts of prils on patients and availability of a wide range of substitutes may reduce the adoption of prils for heart treatment in the market in focus during the forecast period.

Prils Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 784.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fazio Group of Companies, Lupin Ltd., Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

