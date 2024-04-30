Prima Air Teams Up with Hong Kong Business Aviation Center to Drive Growth in Asia-Pacific

VAN NUYS, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prima Air announces its expansion into the Asia-Pacific region through a strategic partnership with the Hong Kong Business Aviation Center (HKBAC). This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Prima Air as it establishes its fourth operation center, following successful ventures in California, Florida, Nevada, and New York.

Prima Air was founded by Lina Tullberg in 2019 quickly solidified its position as a strong player and industry leader with the backing of venture capital from Pasaca Capital in 2021 and the acquisition of Pegasus Elite Aviation in late 2022.

In addition to operating routes between North America and Europe, charter flights between North America and the Asia-Pacific region have been integral to Prima Air's business models and vision from its inception. According to the "Private Jet Charter Services Market Size and Share Analysis – Growth Trend and Forecasts (2023-2028)," the market value is projected to increase from USD 12.97 billion in 2023 to USD 21.18 billion in 2026, driven by growing demand for cargo charter services and the surge in luxury travel options in both North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Lina Tullberg, CEO of Prima Air, states, "In today's dynamic economic landscape, with an increasing number of high-net-worth individuals, traditional airlines often fall short in meeting the evolving expectations for travel efficiency, flexibility, and comfort. Our rapid expansion and partnership with HKBAC address the rising demand for luxury travel and North America-Asia Pacific connectivity."

"We are confident in the success of the new operation center in Hong Kong because both Prima Air and Pasaca Capital have Asian roots, which give us a deep understanding of cultural nuances and the needs of VIP clients," added Lina Tullberg.

Prima Air and its subsidiary Pegasus Elite Aviation specialize in private luxury jet charter flights, comprehensive in-house aircraft management, maintenance, and acquisition. The company owns a 65,000 square-foot VIP hangar in Van Nuys, CA, and a fleet that includes a Boeing 737, two latest Gulfstream G650s, ten Gulfstream GV, GIV, and a Bombardier Global 5000. Pegasus Elite Aviation operates as a Part 135 operator. It is among the few private charter aviation companies awarded the prestigious Wyvern Wingman and Argus Platinum rating for its highest safety and risk management standards.

