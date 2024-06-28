Prima Air's Vision to Attract New Talent in Aviation Maintenance

VAN NUYS, Calif., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prima Air, a leader in the private charter industry, prides itself on its professional team dedicated to upholding the highest safety standards and exceptional professionalism. With a robust aviation maintenance technician team as the cornerstone of its safety and operational excellence, Prima Air visions to attract new talents to join and grow their careers.

Prima Air's maintenance team holding a cookout to celebrate the National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day. Prima Air's hangar in Van Nuys, California.

Being part of a team that cares both for the job and for each other is what makes all the difference when it comes to choosing the right company to work for. Prima Air consistently provides this supportive environment. As a company that provides experts in maintaining and repairing aircraft, it is vital the team is celebrated for all the hard work they do to keep the skies safe.

The team has recently celebrated the National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day on 24 May by holding a cookout, giving staff the chance to celebrate and bond. "We are a close-knit group that supports each other," Prima Air's VP of Maintenance, Adam Stanley, notes. "Everyone is highly skilled in their own way, together we have over 280 years of aviation maintenance experience."

Rewards can come in many shapes and forms in the aviation maintenance sector, especially when working for Prima Air - and the team has certainly had its fair share of them. Pegasus Elite Aviation - recently acquired by Prima Air - has maintained the highest industry-standard Argus Platinum Safety Certification since 2008.

"Working as an aviation maintenance technician at Prima Air is a great experience that offers talented individuals great opportunities within an industry-leading company committed to the highest standards," Stanley adds.

Prima Air also provides training programs for hands-on experience. Due to high demand, new graduates can easily secure a well-paying job upon completion of the program, meaning additional experience and a great career start. "A typical day for a maintenance technician at Prima Air is never the same," Stanley explains. "One day you can be replacing a tire and another day troubleshooting an autopilot issue or replacing a winglet. Our technicians gain a lot of experience from the fast-paced and ever-changing environment."

"My advice for anyone interested in pursuing a career in aviation maintenance is to go for it."

