Prima launches signature wellness CBD products that harness therapeutic functional botanicals

"The time has come for hemp and cannabinoid science to be unlocked and adopted as a way to reclaim better balance, more joy and greater healing — and we are leading the uprising. In an age of health-altering digital addictions and epidemic levels of chronic stress and anxiety, Prima seeks to be the one trusted wellness resource and solution for all," said Prima Founder and CEO Christopher Gavigan.

With an unprecedented commitment to transparency, the purest functional ingredients and verified potency, Prima is already raising the standards in the industry; as the first brand to be awarded the MadeSafe certification (verifying that no toxic ingredients were used) in the CBD category.

Prima's launch assortment includes essential, daily products to help reduce everyday stress, calm and soothe skin, and increase overall balance of the body's physiological systems.

Night Magic: a luxurious skin treatment for face and neck for improved radiance, tone, and balance, made with 13 potent, organic botanical oils and 150mg hemp cannabinoids, including naturally occurring CBD ($88.00)

a luxurious skin treatment for face and neck for improved radiance, tone, and balance, made with 13 potent, organic botanical oils and 150mg hemp cannabinoids, including naturally occurring CBD Skin Therapy: a nourishing and emollient-rich therapeutic skin butter to help support skin health and lock in moisture ($38.00)

a nourishing and emollient-rich therapeutic skin butter to help support skin health and lock in moisture The Daily: a once-daily, vegan softgel hemp wellness blend, doctor-formulated and designed for optimal bioavailability ( $45.00 / 30 capsules)

"We're thrilled to provide products that raise the bar in terms of efficacy and experience — an offering that is meticulously formulated, ethically sourced and made from active botanicals, including our single-origin hemp. And we have dedicated ourselves to forging relationships with hemp farmers and suppliers as committed to uncompromising quality and sustainability as we are. We feel a deep responsibility to pioneer the trusted standards so needed in this young, emerging industry," said Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Laurel Angelica Myers.

Prima was established in March 2019 as an education-first resource to demystify the therapeutic potential of hemp cannabinoids and CBD via original content on prima.co. The launch of their online shop represents the company's first step into the direct-to-consumer channel. Prima will be available at select retailers in Q3 timed with the launch of additional wellness products.

"As the deepest expression of our values and truth, we seek to establish hemp as the universal wellness tool that we know it to be. In service of our community, we have made a commitment to providing an unparalleled resource for scientifically backed education, innovative wellness tools, inspirational content and personalized support — all of which will help to achieve a reimagined state of health and well-being," said Co-Founder and Chief Education Officer Jessica Assaf.

About Prima

Prima is a new, best-in-class consumer wellness and purpose-driven brand focused on hemp-based cannabinoids. Its core purpose is to bridge the gap between science, nature, and the human body through education, social impact, and functionally innovative botanical products. Prima is built on the essential principle that balance is a critical part of overall health, happiness, and betterment. Prima is a privately held Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) based in Santa Monica, California.

@prima

#liveprima

prima.co

For further information, please contact:

Communité

Kate Alper

kate@communite.co

SOURCE Prima

Related Links

https://www.prima.co

