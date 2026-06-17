Prima Medicine Celebrates Filipino American Heritage at FilAm Festival and Meets Senator Mark Warner

FAIRFAX, Va., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prima Medicine proudly participated in this year's FilAm Festival, joining the community in a vibrant celebration of Filipino American culture, heritage, and tradition.

Honored to meet Senator Mark Warner at the FilAm Festival while celebrating community, culture, and connection. Proud to represent Prima Medicine at the FilAm Festival and foster health, wellness, and community partnership.

The event brought together community organizations, local leaders, families, and cultural advocates to honor the contributions of Filipino Americans while fostering meaningful connections throughout the region. During the festivities, representatives from Prima Medicine had the opportunity to meet Senator Mark Warner, highlighting the importance of collaboration among healthcare providers, community organizations, and public leaders in supporting diverse communities.

As a healthcare organization dedicated to serving patients from all backgrounds, Prima Medicine values opportunities to engage with the communities it serves beyond the clinical setting. The FilAm Festival provided a meaningful space to celebrate cultural diversity, strengthen relationships, and promote health and wellness in a welcoming community environment.

"Events like the FilAm Festival remind us of the power of community and the importance of coming together to celebrate our shared values and unique cultural traditions," said a representative from Prima Medicine. "We were honored to meet Senator Mark Warner and connect with so many individuals and organizations who are committed to making a positive impact in our communities."

Throughout the event, Prima Medicine connected with attendees, shared information about its healthcare services, and reinforced its commitment to delivering compassionate, patient-centered care. The organization remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote wellness, cultural engagement, and stronger community connections.

Prima Medicine extends its gratitude to the festival organizers, volunteers, community partners, and all those who helped make the celebration a success. The organization looks forward to continuing its involvement in events that bring people together and contribute to healthier, more connected communities.

About Prima Medicine

Prima Medicine is a leading primary care and medical specialty practice dedicated to providing comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare. Through innovative care models and a commitment to accessibility and prevention, Prima Medicine empowers patients to achieve their best health while building stronger, healthier communities.

Follow Senator Mark Warner

Stay connected with Senator Mark Warner and his office:

• Website: https://www.warner.senate.gov

• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-r-warner

• Facebook: @MarkRWarner

• Instagram: @markrwarner

• X (Twitter): @MarkWarner

Contact:

Ramesh Rao

7038703750

[email protected]

SOURCE Prima Medicine