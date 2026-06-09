FAIRFAX, Va., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is calling — and there's no better time to feel confident, energized, and glowing from the inside out. Prima Medicine is excited to invite the community to the "Summer Shape & Glow Event," an exciting, one-of-a-kind wellness experience designed to help you refresh, recharge, and feel your absolute best this season — with FREE event tickets and complimentary wellness sessions available through registration.

Summer Shape and Glow Event Flyer Get Summer-Ready at Prima Medicine’s “Summer Shape & Glow Event” — A Fun, Feel-Good Wellness Experience You Won’t Want to Miss

Join us on Thursday, June 18, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 3903 Fair Ridge Drive Parking Lot, Fairfax, VA 22033, where an interactive wellness bus experience brings innovative, non-invasive wellness treatments straight to you in a fun, welcoming atmosphere.

Whether you're looking to tone up for summer, strengthen your core and pelvic wellness, boost confidence, or simply discover exciting new ways to care for your body, this event is your chance to explore advanced wellness solutions designed to fit your lifestyle — with no surgery and no downtime.

Why You'll Want to Attend:

FREE event tickets — open to the community

FREE wellness sessions available with advance registration

Explore innovative, non-invasive wellness treatments

Learn how today's technology can support body confidence and wellness goals

Enter exciting raffle giveaways and prizes

Enjoy complimentary snacks and refreshments

Meet the Prima Medicine team and get your questions answered in a relaxed, welcoming setting

This isn't just another wellness event — it's your opportunity to step into summer feeling stronger, more confident, and glowing with self-care. Guests can reserve FREE tickets and register for complimentary wellness sessions during the event, making it easier than ever to experience innovative care firsthand.

"At Prima Medicine, we believe wellness should feel empowering and accessible," said the Prima Medicine team. "The Summer Shape & Glow Event is about helping people discover simple, non-invasive ways to feel amazing and prioritize themselves this summer."

Bring a friend, stop by after work, and make wellness part of your summer glow-up. Reserve your FREE ticket and register for complimentary wellness sessions while availability lasts! Everyone is welcome.

Event Details

Summer Shape & Glow Event

Thursday, June 18, 2026

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

3903 Fair Ridge Drive Parking Lot, Fairfax, VA 22033

FREE Tickets Available

FREE Wellness Sessions (Registration Required)

Register here: https://tinyurl.com/SummerShapeAndGlowEvent

For more information, contact Prima Medicine Concierge at (703) 962-7552

Glow brighter. Feel stronger. Love how you feel this summer — only at Prima Medicine's Summer Shape & Glow Event.

SOURCE Prima Medicine