Prima Medicine Expands to Tysons with a State-of-the-Art Primary Care Clinic Focused on Wellness, Innovation, and Community

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prima Medicine, one of Northern Virginia's most trusted names in comprehensive primary care, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location in Tysons, VA. The celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted in partnership with the Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce, will take place at 1945 Old Gallows Road, Suite 405, Vienna, VA 22182, welcoming patients, business leaders, dignitaries, partners, and community members to explore Prima Medicine's newest flagship office.

The Tysons location becomes Prima Medicine's fifth practice in the Washington metropolitan area—marking a significant milestone in the organization's mission to bring compassionate, high-quality, and accessible care to more families across Northern Virginia. With well-established offices in Fairfax, South Riding, Merrifield, and Fair Oaks, the expansion into Tysons strengthens the practice's regional footprint and provides enhanced access to essential healthcare services for residents and workers in Tysons, Vienna, McLean, Falls Church, Dunn Loring, and the surrounding neighborhoods.

A New Standard of Primary Care in Tysons

Patients visiting the new Prima Medicine Tysons office will experience a modern, beautifully designed clinic featuring a calming waiting room, digital check-in kiosks, streamlined patient flow, and a warm, attentive team known for their exceptional service. The practice emphasizes efficiency without sacrificing comfort—allowing patients to feel welcomed, supported, and cared for from the moment they arrive.

Prima Medicine offers a full spectrum of primary care services, including:

Comprehensive adult primary care

Management of chronic diseases

Same-day and next-day appointments and Telemedicine

Annual physicals and preventive screenings

In-office procedures and lab services

Medically supervised weight-loss programs

Concierge medicine and advanced-care coordination

Prima Medicine is affiliated with Privia, a nationally recognized, physician-led company designed to elevate quality of care through evidence-based protocols, seamless access to specialists, digital tools, care coordination, and personalized patient engagement.

Leadership with Vision and Excellence

Prima Medicine is led by Dr. Chethana Rao, a Washingtonian Top Doctor, widely respected for her clinical expertise, patient-centered leadership, and commitment to high-quality care. Under her leadership, the practice has earned an outstanding reputation across Northern Virginia for delivering warm, accessible, and prevention-focused primary care. Dr. Joseph Connor, Dr. Mandana Shafai, Jamie Kennedy, PA, will be joining her at the Tysons location along with a dedicated team of clinical and administrative professionals committed to providing the exceptional service that has made Prima Medicine a household name for over a decade.

Grand Opening Ceremony and Community Celebration

The ribbon-cutting event will begin at 11:00 AM on December 11, 2025 featuring remarks from the Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce, local government officials, and Prima Medicine leadership. Distinguished guests, including Fairfax County dignitaries and local media from Fairfax Connection, Patch.com, and the Vienna-Oakton Independent News, will join the celebration.

Distinguished guest list includes: Fairfax County dignitaries: Supervisor Dalia Palchick, Chairman Jeffrey McKay.

Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce dignitaries: Jennifer Rose, Executive Director. Board Members – Dough Church, Abera Bezuneh, Sean Rogstad, Donna Stoll, Brett Leiberman, Lisa Fitzgerald, Russ Mcintosh, Dawn Hicks, Mas Hossain, Bruce Jennings, Sharon Ricciardi, Shawn Stuckey. Ambassadors: Susan Mekenney, Nathan Desnoyers, Anita Dehkan, Julia Taylor, Abena Oti-Duah.

Also invited: Bonnie Hobbs, of Fairfax Connection; Michael O'Connell, of Patch.com; Tania Hossain, of Vienna-Oakton Independent News.

After the ribbon cutting, attendees will enjoy refreshments, networking, and an opportunity to meet the Prima Medicine clinical team. Guests are encouraged to tour the new office, explore its modern features, and learn more about the practice's programs—including chronic care management, weight-loss services, and concierge medicine offerings.

A Practice Built on Community Trust

The Tysons opening reinforces Prima Medicine's long-standing commitment to delivering exceptional, personalized primary care with integrity, compassion, and clinical excellence. Patient reviews consistently highlight the practice's professionalism, short wait times, friendly staff, and providers who take the time to listen. Prima Medicine's 5-star Google reviews reflect deep patient trust—trust that the team is proud to bring to the growing and dynamic Tysons community.

Looking Ahead

As Tysons continues to develop into a thriving, fast-paced hub for business and residential growth, Prima Medicine is uniquely positioned to serve individuals and families seeking reliable, convenient, and high-quality healthcare. With its latest expansion, the practice remains dedicated to its core belief: exceptional healthcare should be accessible, compassionate, and tailored to every patient's unique journey.

More information: www.PrimaMedicine.com/tysons

