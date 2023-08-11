Prima Medicine Launches New Immediate Care Center, Transforming Urgent Care in Northern Virginia

Seamlessly blending technology and healthcare, the new center hosts grand opening with key community leaders

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Virginia's leading healthcare provider, Prima Medicine, celebrated the grand opening of its newest center, Prima Immediate Care. The event was graced by local dignitaries and presided over by Melissa McKenna, President of the Dulles Region Chamber of Commerce. Prima Immediate Care, located near Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center, offers a wide array of medical services including treatment for injuries and illnesses, vaccinations, X-ray imaging, diagnostic testing, DOT, and Sports physical exams.

"The grand opening of Prima Immediate Care is a significant milestone for our community," said Melissa McKenna. "Their commitment to providing accessible, high-quality urgent care services aligns perfectly with our goal of promoting the good health and well-being of our residents."

The center provides a welcoming, clean, and spacious environment along with ample parking – so patients are welcome to drive up or walk in without an appointment to experience a truly modern digital check-in process. And with competitive pricing for self-pay patients and lower co-pays, Prima Immediate Care has already become a positive financial choice for the community.

"We are committed to serving our patients with top-tier medical care that's both affordable and readily available," said Dr. Chethana Rao, M.D., founder and owner of Prima Medicine. "This new center strengthens our goals and unwavering dedication to streamline the healthcare experience for our patients."

Prima Immediate Care is also integrating digital healthcare advances by allowing patients to call, text, or book appointments via mobile software – ensuring a smooth experience that embraces new tech and younger generations while acknowledging the future of healthcare.

Prima Medicine has been serving the Northern Virginia region for over 12 years, receiving the "Top Doctors" ranking by both Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines for five consecutive years.

"Innovative and immediate healthcare is not just our mission, it's our passion," said Dr. Rao. "With the launch of Prima Immediate Care, we are thrilled to bring this commitment to life, reshaping the urgent care landscape in Northern Virginia. And we have plans to open other locations in South Riding and Merrifield as well. As we continue to grow, we will always put our patients first, ensuring they receive the quality, compassionate, and convenient care they deserve."

About Prima Medicine and Prima Immediate Care

Part of the national, physician-led Privia Medical Group, Prima Medicine offers quality healthcare in Northern Virginia, with offices in Fairfax, South Riding, Merrifield, Fair Oaks, and its new urgent care facility in Fairfax. Under the leadership of Washingtonian Nominated Top Doc, Dr. Chethana Rao, Prima Medicine prioritizes patient health through preventive check-ups, chronic disease management, and streamlined urgent care. For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.PrimaMedicine.com or www.PrimaImmediateCare.com.

