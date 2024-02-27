Prima Pavé, Italy's Most Awarded Non-Alcoholic Wine, Sees Monumental Growth Across Organization with Notable Expanded Distribution, Continued Securement of High-Profile Retail, Hotel and Restaurant Partners and Position as the First-Ever Non-Alcoholic Wine to Be Sold at Williams-Sonoma

News provided by

Prima Pavé

27 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prima Pavé, a leading award-winning collection of non-alcoholic wines handcrafted in Italy, is pleased to announce tremendous growth and acceleration across various facets of the business – including expanded distribution across 42 states and 8 countries, securement of new high-profile partnerships nationwide, and the securement of being Williams-Sonoma's first-ever non-alcoholic wine offering.

Continue Reading
Prima Pave
Prima Pave

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Prima Pavé! As the trend of non-alcoholic beverages continues to grow, we are confident that Prima Pavé is the perfect addition to our beverage assortment," states Genevieve Severyn, Buyer, Sweet Food, Savory Food & Books, Williams-Sonoma.

"We couldn't be more excited to officially partner with Williams-Sonoma, as we truly believe in the importance of enjoying the better things in life, which is what the company stands for, alongside other similar values" states Dejou Marano, Co-Founder of Prima Pavé. Marano continues, "The time is now for breakout brands within the category to rise to the top, and we believe we have everything in place to be the category leader in the premium non-alcoholic wine category, given all of our success to-date and all that's in the pipeline."

Williams-Sonoma joins the now considerable roster of highly-respected retail, hotel and restaurant properties nationwide that feature Prima Pavé, others include Park Hyatt, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Eataly and Eleven Madison Park.

Eataly is the sole global operator in the Italian food landscape combining high-end Italian food restaurants and quality Italian food retail (via BusinessWire). Prima Pavé serves as the first non-alcoholic wine partner to be brought into the company's US based business.

"Prima Pavé expanded our options for making non-alcoholic spritzes in Chicago, both for on-premise and off-premise," notes Jamie Gump, Wine Director for Eataly Chicago. Gump continues, "The demand for non-alcoholic/low-alcohol drinks has really exploded over the last three years in our market, and I've found no better non-alcoholic sparkling wine to recommend than the Prima Pavé Rose Brut."

The company has also been notably featured within some of the most well-respected and talked-about high profile events including TEDWomen, LA Chef Con and New York Fashion Week.

To learn more, visit www.primapave.com and follow the brand on Instagram.

About Prima Pavé

Prima Pavé is an award-winning line of alcohol-free sparkling wines handcrafted in Italy. With no sugar or chemicals added, Prima Pavé showcases the terroir, character and depth of flavor expressed by hand-selected Italian grapes. Fine wines first and foremost, our sparkling 0.0% alcohol libations are crafted from vineyard to bottle. All Prima Pavé wines are dealcoholized through our proprietary, all-natural process resulting in the best bubbles without the booze.

Company Contact 
Dejou Marano
Prima Pavé
[email protected]

Communications Contact 
Taylor Foxman
[email protected]
609-432-2237

SOURCE Prima Pavé

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.