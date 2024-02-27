Prima Pavé, Italy's Most Awarded Non-Alcoholic Wine, Sees Monumental Growth Across Organization with Notable Expanded Distribution, Continued Securement of High-Profile Retail, Hotel and Restaurant Partners and Position as the First-Ever Non-Alcoholic Wine to Be Sold at Williams-Sonoma

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prima Pavé, a leading award-winning collection of non-alcoholic wines handcrafted in Italy, is pleased to announce tremendous growth and acceleration across various facets of the business – including expanded distribution across 42 states and 8 countries, securement of new high-profile partnerships nationwide, and the securement of being Williams-Sonoma's first-ever non-alcoholic wine offering.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Prima Pavé! As the trend of non-alcoholic beverages continues to grow, we are confident that Prima Pavé is the perfect addition to our beverage assortment," states Genevieve Severyn, Buyer, Sweet Food, Savory Food & Books, Williams-Sonoma.

"We couldn't be more excited to officially partner with Williams-Sonoma, as we truly believe in the importance of enjoying the better things in life, which is what the company stands for, alongside other similar values" states Dejou Marano, Co-Founder of Prima Pavé. Marano continues, "The time is now for breakout brands within the category to rise to the top, and we believe we have everything in place to be the category leader in the premium non-alcoholic wine category, given all of our success to-date and all that's in the pipeline."

Williams-Sonoma joins the now considerable roster of highly-respected retail, hotel and restaurant properties nationwide that feature Prima Pavé, others include Park Hyatt, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Eataly and Eleven Madison Park.

Eataly is the sole global operator in the Italian food landscape combining high-end Italian food restaurants and quality Italian food retail (via BusinessWire ). Prima Pavé serves as the first non-alcoholic wine partner to be brought into the company's US based business.

"Prima Pavé expanded our options for making non-alcoholic spritzes in Chicago, both for on-premise and off-premise," notes Jamie Gump, Wine Director for Eataly Chicago. Gump continues, "The demand for non-alcoholic/low-alcohol drinks has really exploded over the last three years in our market, and I've found no better non-alcoholic sparkling wine to recommend than the Prima Pavé Rose Brut."

The company has also been notably featured within some of the most well-respected and talked-about high profile events including TEDWomen, LA Chef Con and New York Fashion Week.

About Prima Pavé

Prima Pavé is an award-winning line of alcohol-free sparkling wines handcrafted in Italy. With no sugar or chemicals added, Prima Pavé showcases the terroir, character and depth of flavor expressed by hand-selected Italian grapes. Fine wines first and foremost, our sparkling 0.0% alcohol libations are crafted from vineyard to bottle. All Prima Pavé wines are dealcoholized through our proprietary, all-natural process resulting in the best bubbles without the booze.

