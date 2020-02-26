Prima, The Leading Premium Hemp CBD Wellness Brand, Launches First Major National Retail Partnership With Sephora

In less than a year in market, Prima has established itself as an industry leader, evidenced by its unwavering commitment to superior quality, consumer education, clinically tested efficacy, self-imposed health and safety standards — and its strategic national partnership with Sephora. As the first CBD brand to be a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), MADE SAFE Certified and achieve B Corp status (pending), this launch for Prima reflects an elevated shift for the industry, as Sephora takes a leadership role to meticulously curate their CBD offering with select best-in-class brand partners who adhere to commitments on quality, sourcing, and safety.

"At Prima, purity, performance, and transparency are our top priority," said Prima Founder & CEO Christopher Gavigan. "We are obsessively passionate about bringing an unparalleled level of trust, integrity, and expertise to consumers. It's incredibly validating to be selected by Sephora, who is not only the leading prestige beauty omni-retailer but also shares our health and safety values through the Clean at Sephora program and their newly articulated "CBD Standards." Our scientifically validated, sustainably sourced, and vegan / cruelty-free principles have led to a new, elevated paradigm in this CBD category and luxury skincare. It's outstanding to be acknowledged by Sephora for our approach, best-in-class botanical products, rigorous standards, and leadership to elevate the entire therapeutic wellness industry."

The Clean at Sephora program launched in the Spring 2018, and indicates brands that are formulated without a list of over 50 ingredients, including parabens, formaldehydes, MIT, phthalates, nanoparticles, and more.

"We're thrilled to launch Prima exclusively at Sephora, and to continue to grow our prestige CBD assortment," said Cindy Deily, Vice President of Merchandising at Sephora. "The Prima team is passionate about education and is committed to the purity and potency of their products. Their goals of embracing self-care and providing high quality products aligns with Sephora's own values and we can't wait to introduce Prima's collection to the Sephora community."

Prima will also launch two new products, The Afterglow™️ and Enlightenment Serum, with Sephora as the exclusive retail partner. In addition, Sephora will carry the brand's existing premium skincare offering:

The Afterglow ™️ : clinically-tested, deeply restorative cream for youthful radiance with 500 MG of hemp cannabinoids with ayurvedic adaptogen complex + 4 types of hyaluronic acid ($96.00)

Enlightenment Serum: concentrated boost for vital hydration and even skin tone with 100 MG of hemp cannabinoids with saccharide complex + niacinamide ($42.00)

Skin Therapy: ultra-rich body butter with 5 organic oils and butters and 275 mg CBD to soothe and replenish dry, dehydrated skin, ($38.00)

Night Magic: luxurious, transformative facial oil for improved radiance, tone and balance, infused with 13 potent botanical oils and 300mg hemp cannabinoids with naturally occurring CBD, the first CBD product to be awarded the MadeSafe certification. Clinically proven to improve skin hydration by 33% and skin firmness by 16%. ($88.00)

R&R Cream : advanced recovery rub for soothing comfort, featuring 750 MG of hemp cannabinoids and a beneficial botanical blend of menthol, rosemary, lavender and tea tree to encourage total relaxation. ($55.00)

Soak It In Bath Gem: effervescent mineral soak for relaxation and recovery made with pure, whole plant hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD and botanicals known to calm and ease. ($16.00)

Prima launched 9 wellness products in the summer of 2019 at prima.co, and has been rapidly expanding its availability in specialty retail (Erewhon, Standard Dose, Pharmaca, Calmist, Knockout Beauty, Thrive Market, and more).

ABOUT PRIMA

Prima is the science-led, purpose-driven holistic wellness brand elevating hemp-based CBD and functionally innovative botanicals. Its core mission is to rise up against the modern day stress epidemic through education and products made with the highest standards of purity, potency and transparency. Prima is built on the essential principle that balance is a critical part of health, healing, and happiness — and that we all deserve better. Prima is a privately held Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) based in Santa Monica California.

ABOUT SEPHORA

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 490 stores across the Americas, as well as over 660 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs. For more information, visit: Sephora and follow @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora newsroom or email pr@sephora.com

