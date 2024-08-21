Primal Kitchen Announces $1M Commitment to Eat Real

In addition to investing in Eat Real to help bring real, high-quality food to school cafeterias nationwide, Primal Kitchen is launching a new national brand campaign to change the way the world eats.

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primal Kitchen ®, a brand beloved for elevating classic condiments with real ingredients, good fats and delicious flavor, today announced it has made a two-year, $1M commitment to Eat Real, a 501(3)(c) nonprofit nourishing the future of American kids by putting real food on the table at school, at home, and in local and federal policy. This announcement coincides with the release of Primal Kitchen's latest brand campaign, titled "Made for Real Food," centered around the brand's second-ever TV ad that shares Primal Kitchen's definitions of "real foods" and how Primal Kitchen is the deliciously perfect compliment to any meal.

Changing The Way the World Eats Through Eat Real Partnership

Primal Kitchen is committed to bringing founder Mark Sisson's mission to life to change the way the world eats, and is investing in Eat Real to celebrate that Primal Kitchen isn't just made from real ingredients – it's made to make a real impact. With this new $1M investment from Primal Kitchen, Eat Real will continue expanding its core school lunch certification program nationwide, getting the nonprofit much closer to its goal of reaching 1M school kids in 15 states by 2025.

This new commitment marks Eat Real's first $1M corporate donation and will positively impact millions of school meals over the next two years and beyond. Eat Real has been Primal Kitchen's Giving Tuesday partner for two years, during which time the brand has already donated annually to the nonprofit.

Primal Kitchen Co-Founder Morgan Zanotti shares: "We are so excited to amplify our partnership with Eat Real this year and expand access to real, high-quality food for kids across America. Primal Kitchen is a brand that has always been committed to creating sauces, dressings, condiments, and pantry staples that are made with real, high-quality ingredients – so expanding our investment in a nonprofit dedicated to nourishing the future of American kids through real food was a no-brainer."

Eat Real CEO Nora LaTorre said: "Primal Kitchen shares our commitment to an entire philosophy around real ingredients for real food. They have already proven to be a next-level corporate partner, not only supporting our certification program but helping to grow awareness for it. Both of these mission-driven organizations are committed to changing the way the world eats, starting with our kids. Together, we're going to nourish the future. We can't wait to see their new brand campaign highlighting real food and Eat Real when it debuts this fall!

"Made for Real Food" Takes Center Stage

Primal Kitchen's announcement with Eat Real comes in tandem with the brand's new national brand campaign emphasizing its mission to change the way the world eats.

Primal Kitchen's Head of Marketing Ana Goettsch shares: "It can feel overwhelming and complicated to figure out what to eat. Primal Kitchen believes that simplicity is key – primal, even – so the brand is taking things back to basics and starting a movement to bring real food back to the table."

The new campaign centers around Primal Kitchen's second TV advertisement in its eight-year history with its 15-second & 30-second spots spotlighting Primal Kitchen's definitions of multivitamins, greens, and protein bars. To keep it real, the ads – which have begun to roll out across TV, CTV, YouTube, Meta, Pinterest, TikTok and more -- were created by Primal Kitchen's in-house creative team, in production partnership with The Rec League, feature the company's employees and their families, and even feature co-founder Morgan Zanotti as the voiceover.

To bring to life further, Primal Kitchen has invested in paid social, partnerships, shopper marketing, out-of-home, and other channels which will roll out over a few months.

To get involved with Eat Real, please visit EatReal.org. To learn more about the "Made for Real Food" campaign and Primal Kitchen products, please visit PrimalKitchen.com.

About Primal Kitchen

With the launch of the PRIMAL KITCHEN® brand, Mark Sisson delivers on his mission to change the way the world eats. PRIMAL KITCHEN offers uncompromisingly delicious condiments, sauces, cooking oils, salad dressings and pantry staples that are made with fats we love and purposeful, high-quality ingredients, and contain no gluten, grains, artificial sweeteners or soy. PRIMAL KITCHEN is the #1 condiment, dressing, and shelf-stable mayo brand in the Natural Channel. PRIMAL KITCHEN is also the maker of the #1 condiment and sauce brand in the Natural Grocery Channel1. As Mark would say, Eat Like Your Life Depends on It, because it does. Learn more at primalkitchen.com .

About Eat Real

Eat Real Certified is a national nonprofit that nourishes the future of American kids by putting real food on the table at school (access), at home (awareness), and in local and national policy (advocacy). Our award-winning K-12 certification program provides Food Service leaders with the framework and support they need to make their school menus delicious, nutritious, and planet-sustaining. Alongside our community of food system advocates, chefs, and parents, we spread the word about the power and urgency of serving real food at every meal. And we leverage our unique vantage point to push for system change, advocating for healthier policies and higher food standards at the local, state, and federal level so every child can look forward to a healthy future. Learn more at eatreal.org.

1 SPINS, TPL, Total US Natural Expanded Channel, L52 ending 1/28/24 *Natural as defined by SPINS (NPI)

SOURCE Primal Kitchen