Primal Kitchen Unveils Innovative Drive-Thru Inspired Dipping Sauces Made with Avocado Oil

The brand leader in natural grocery1 for salad dressings, mayonnaise and condiments reimagines classic restaurant sauces without artificial sweeteners and seed oils.

OXNARD, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primal Kitchen ®, a brand beloved for elevating classic condiments with real ingredients and delicious flavor, launched its first-ever dipping sauces: Chicken Dippin', Avocado Lime, Special Sauce and Yum Yum Sauce. This new collection of crave-worthy, restaurant-inspired Dipping Sauces is made with real ingredients like avocado oil—no seed oils (no soybean or canola), no artificial sweeteners or cane sugar, and no-nonsense. The line elevates everyday foods with just a drizzle, dollop, or dunk, transforming them into easy meals and snacks everyone will love.

All dipping sauces are crafted with Primal Kitchen's high standards in mind: They are made with avocado oil and real ingredients, have 2g or less of sugar per serving, and are Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free, Certified Keto, Paleo Certified and Whole30 Approved.

Chicken Dippin'. With tangy notes from mustard and apple cider vinegar and sweetness from organic pear juice, this sauce will take your nuggets and fried chicken sandwiches to a whole new level.

Avocado Lime. Featuring real avocado and zesty lime juice, this sauce adds a fresh kick to tacos and burritos.

Special Sauce. A blend of iconic condiments (mustard, mayonnaise, and pickle relish) comes together with other delicious real ingredients to create the ultimate upgrade for your burgers and fries.

Yum Yum Sauce . Light, sweet, and tangy, drizzle this sauce on steak, shrimp, chicken and veggies.

Audrey Burger, Head of Commercial Strategy, Insights and Planning, said, "Dipping sauces have quickly become a pantry staple for consumers, with one in four US households2 now purchasing the subcategory. However, the current options at shelf rely heavily on seed oils, like soybean or canola, refined sugars and artificial ingredients. Our new dipping sauces bring you all the flavor of restaurant favorites, with the high-quality ingredients you've grown to expect from Primal Kitchen. We're excited to see all the new ways our consumers can now level up mealtime and fit their healthy lifestyle."

Each 10 oz dipping sauce will be available online at PrimalKitchen.com starting April 9, 2024, and rolling out on shelves at major retailers in May including Whole Foods, Thrive Market, Fresh Thyme, and Kroger Banners (such as Fred Meyer, Ralph's, King Soopers and Marinos), select Walmart stores and primalkitchen.com with an MSRP of $9.99.

About Primal Kitchen

With the launch of the PRIMAL KITCHEN® brand, Mark Sisson delivers on his mission to change the way the world eats. PRIMAL KITCHEN offers uncompromisingly delicious condiments, sauces, cooking oils, salad dressings and pantry staples that are made with fats we love and purposeful, high-quality ingredients, and contain no gluten, grains, artificial sweeteners or soy. PRIMAL KITCHEN is the #1 condiment, dressing, and shelf-stable mayo brand in the Natural Channel. PRIMAL KITCHEN is also the maker of the #1 condiment and sauce brand in the Natural Grocery Channel3. As Mark would say, Eat Like Your Life Depends on It, because it does. Learn more at primalkitchen.com .

