Primal Pedals into Partnership with the National Cycling League

Leading Cycling Apparel Manufacturer Outfits Three Prominent Teams for 2024 Season

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primal, a leading designer and manufacturer of custom and branded cycling apparel and accessories, proudly announces its partnership with the National Cycling League (NCL) for the upcoming 2024 season. The NCL – the United States' leading professional cycling league – has chosen Primal as the official apparel supplier for three prominent teams: Denver Disruptors, Miami Nights, and Atlanta Rise.

Primal announces its partnership with the National Cycling League for the upcoming 2024 season. Primal will be the exclusive provider of pro-tour premium cycling apparel for three NCL teams. The partnership marks a significant collaboration as Primal will design and supply each team with customized training, tour, and racing kits, including distinctive home and away kit designs. Fans can view and shop the co-branded collaboration at primalwear.com later this year.

The NCL , founded in 2022, seeks to turn professional cycling into a gender-equal, world-class spectator sport, featuring co-ed teams that compete in a series of professional races across the country, with men and women contributing to the scoreboard equally and prize money also divided uniformly.

Primal , headquartered in Denver, will bring its expertise to the forefront as it becomes the exclusive provider of pro-tour premium cycling apparel for three NCL teams. The partnership marks a significant collaboration as Primal will design and supply each team with customized training, tour, and racing kits, including distinctive home and away kit designs.

The key product ranges featured in this exclusive collaboration are Primal's Alitios SR Kits, Equinox, and QX5, equipped with Italian made TMF® Chamois, fabrics from the mill EFFI PI, and grippers and elastic from MARC, representing the pinnacle of cycling apparel technology and design. These team-specific designs will also be available for purchase by cycling enthusiasts and fans through NCL events, races, and online platforms.

"Primal is thrilled to be the official apparel supplier for the NCL and these prominent teams. As a female-owned organization with a focus on diversity, equality, sustainability, and community, the NCL is a natural fit for Primal and our core values," said Jessica Lozano, COO at Primal. "Cycling is more than a sport; it's a lifestyle, and our collaboration with the NCL allows us to showcase our commitment to innovation and quality in the cycling community. We look forward to equipping these talented athletes with the best-in-class gear."

Andrea Pagnanelli, CEO of the NCL, echoed these sentiments, saying, "We are excited to welcome Primal into the NCL family. As a pioneering league in the U.S., we are dedicated to elevating the sport of cycling, and partnering with Primal aligns perfectly with our vision. Their commitment to excellence and passion for cycling makes them the ideal partner as we enter our next season."

The partnership between Primal and the NCL will bring an exciting blend of cutting-edge design, high-performance gear, and a celebration of the sport of cycling. Fans can view and shop the co-branded collaboration at primalwear.com later this year.

ABOUT PRIMAL:

Primal is the leading manufacturer of branded and custom cycling apparel and accessories. First founded in the back of a garage in Denver, Colo. more than three decades ago, today Primal has grown into the largest cycling event merchandiser in the country with production facilities and offices around the world. Primal believes in cycling as a positive influence and is dedicated to increasing the number of people who choose cycling as a means of recreation, environmental conservation, and health. Primal has donated $11.9 million through its "Primal Gives Back" Program to non-profits.

For more information about Primal, please visit primalwear.com .

ABOUT THE NATIONAL CYCLING LEAGUE:

Founded in 2022, the National Cycling League (NCL) is transforming professional cycling into a world-class spectator sport. The inaugural 2023 NCL Cup included races in Miami Beach, Denver, and Atlanta.

For more information about the National Cycling League, please visit nclracing.com .

SOURCE Primal