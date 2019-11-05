PrimaLoft® P.U.R.E.™ Manufacturing Technology Reduces Carbon Emissions by up to 48%

"As experts in advanced material technologies, PrimaLoft's commitment to responsibility drives our developments beyond the product level," said PrimaLoft president and CEO Mike Joyce. "Over the past four years, we have been working towards manufacturing solutions that will drastically reduce carbon emissions. The result is a brilliant shift in our process, that will make a significant impact for the environment."

The initial insulation product being produced with P.U.R.E. manufacturing technology uses 100% post-consumer recycled material and has all the insulating and performance benefits of existing PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation. Converting the yearly production of PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation to P.U.R.E. manufacturing results in:

48% reduction of Carbon Dioxide emissions*

348,111 lbs of Carbon Dioxide reduction*

438,617 miles of Carbon Dioxide savings – enough to drive around the earth 17.6 times*

Traditional insulation manufacturing requires that fibers are thermally bonded by moving through a slow, high-heat oven. As part of PrimaLoft's Relentlessly Responsible™ mission, the company completed a comprehensive environmental assessement of its manufacturing and determined that removing the need for thermal ovens would drastically reduce carbon emissions.

"Once we identified the ovens as a key opportunity to reduce emissions, we set out to find a creative solution," said Joyce. "Our engineers have developed and perfected a manufacturing technology that uses air, instead of heat, to cure and stabilize the insulation."

In the fall of 2020, Patagonia will be the first brand partner to incorporate PrimaLoft® P.U.R.E.™ manufacturing technology.

P.U.R.E. manufacturing arrives a year after PrimaLoft introduced PrimaLoft® Bio™, the world's first biodegradable**, 100% recycled synthetic insulation and fabric. PrimaLoft® Bio™ will be available in apparel from brands such as Houdini and Norrona beginning in fall 2020.

*Calculations based on single-year production of 40-100gsm insulation, manufactured in Asia. Calculations verified by independent third-party, SGS North America, Inc.

**93.8% biodegradation in 646 days under ASTM D5511 conditions (landfill environment); 65.5% biodegradation in 639 days under ASTM D6691 conditions (marine/ocean environment). The stated rate and extent of degradation do not mean that the product will continue to degrade.

