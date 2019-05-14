Primanti Bros. Restaurant & Bar Names Johnstown For Its Newest Location, Continues Multi-State Expansion With Site At Galleria Mall

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar, the 86-year-old, Pittsburgh-based creator of sandwiches topped with French fries, is aiming its sights on Johsntown with the announcement of its newest location at 510 Galleria Drive. The location, which is set to open in late 2019 or early 2020, will be the brand's 42nd and will be on the site of the former Lonestar Steakhouse at the Galleria Mall.

According to David Head, president and CEO, Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar, The Johnstown location will and employ more than 75 "players," including bartenders, kitchen staff and servers.

"You wanted us, Johnstown, and you got us," said Head. "All of us are ecstatic to be bringing the Primanti Bros. experience here. And, we're especially honored to become a part of the Johnstown community."

The Johnstown location, of course, will serve the iconic Primanti Bros. Almost Famous sandwich ­– stacked high with grilled meat, melted cheese, French fries, tomatoes and coleslaw piled between two slices of thick-sliced Italian bread.

It will also serve a full offering of traditional American favorites, such as burgers, wings and pizza. The location also will feature a stainless steel-topped bar and a full selection of craft and domestic beers, as well as liquor and signature cocktails.

Since 2013, Primanti Bros. has more than doubled the number of restaurants it operates – now in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Michigan and Indiana.

About Primanti Bros.



In 1933, Joe Primanti opened a lunch cart in Pittsburgh's Strip District selling sandwiches to the hungry truckers who were coming and going at all times of the night. Encouraged by sales and positive feedback, Joe expanded to a small storefront where he was joined by his brothers Dick and Stanley and their nephew John DePriter. And that's how the very first Primanti Bros. location was born - Primanti Bros. currently has 43 locations, all dedicated to that early notion that folks deserve great food, with no pretense, for a good price.

