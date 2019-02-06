Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar Opens First Airport Location; Serves Travelers at Pittsburgh International

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar – the 86-year-old, Pittsburgh-based casual purveyor of sandwiches topped with French fries – has more than doubled the number of restaurants it operates since 2013. After two years of regional expansion in five states, Primanti Bros. returned home to open the concept's first in-airport location on March 13, 2019.

The location at Pittsburgh International Airport will be the concept's 42nd.

"We've been able to grow quickly because we know who we are," said David Head, Primanti Bros.' President and CEO. "Our fans crave authenticity, and after 86 years, we've been lucky to earn their trust – and we're fortunate that endorsement has translated into new markets."

Carrying on tradition – Primanti Bros. remains steadfast in a commitment to its origins – now using fresh, modern ingredients to build on the recipe of its classic sandwich. The restaurant earned a James Beard award in 2007 with the designation as an American Classic.

The expansion to the airport represents the continued growth of the Primanti Bros. brand. The location allows the concept to test not only a new real estate segment – but also new menu items and a new segment of consumers who may not experience the brand at its traditional locations.

The 2,700 square foot airport location will serve the iconic Primanti Bros. sandwich – Italian bread piled high with grilled meat, cheese, French fries, coleslaw and tomato. In addition, the new location will feature a full menu of American classics, its signature stainless steel bar and, for the first time – breakfast.

"We've experienced exceptional growth since 2013," said Head. "We're proud to have expanded our footprint across five states and hundreds of miles – but we're honored to be coming home to the Pittsburgh Airport."

Primanti Bros. continues its expansion in 2019 – opening a location in summer in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania – just outside Harrisburg. This location will be the fourth in the greater Harrisburg area.

About Primanti Brothers

In 1933, Joe Primanti opened a lunch cart in Pittsburgh's Strip District selling sandwiches to the hungry truckers who were coming and going at all times of the night. Encouraged by sales and positive feedback, Joe expanded to a small storefront where he was joined by his brothers Dick and Stanley and their nephew John DePriter. And that's how the very first Primanti Bros. location was born - Primanti Bros. currently has 43 locations, all dedicated to that early notion that folks deserve great food, with no pretense, for a good price.

