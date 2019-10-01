Primaria Health in Indianapolis Announces Marty O'Neill as CEO and President

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Primaria Health, a primary care-focused provider, announced it hired Marty O'Neill as CEO and president. Primaria Health is a joint venture between Community Health Network, a health system based in Indianapolis, and VillageMD, a leading national provider of primary care.

O'Neill brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience to Primaria Health, most recently holding senior executive roles at Lahey Health System in Burlington, Mass., which is ranked one of the best in the state by U.S. News & World Report. O'Neill oversaw the growth in primary care for a multi-hospital, integrated regional health system across Eastern Massachusetts. During his tenure at Southcoast Physicians Group in Dartmouth, Mass., he led the performance of primary care practices in various Medicare risk and accountable care contracts. He has held senior executive roles at Paragon Health in Newburgh, Ind., and The Heart Group in Evansville, Ind. O'Neill also has experience in physician recruitment, new ventures, business development and leader development.

"Marty is a high-performing, proven leader in the healthcare industry and has a track record of building relationships with physicians," said Bryan Mills, president and CEO of Community Health Network. "In partnership with VillageMD, we're thrilled to have Marty join our team as we continue to grow in the Indianapolis market. His ability to lead and motivate teams, while also building strong relationships with primary care providers, will make an immediate impact on the organization."

"I'm thrilled to join Primaria Health to further its vision of providing physician partners the solutions and services they need to improve outcomes, enhance patient and physician satisfaction and lower the total cost of care," said O'Neill. "This is a critical time when our communities need improved healthcare options and I'm looking forward to leading the organization in a manner that fuels growth and helps improve the health of our community."

O'Neill will oversee a team of approximately 130 employees at Primaria Health. The joint venture serves more than 485 primary care providers and 300,000 patients in central Indiana.

About Primaria Health

Primaria Health is a primary care-focused management services organization that helps physicians transform to a primary-care led model for care and achieve success in the value-based reimbursement environment. Our goal: to be the largest, highest performing primary care-led network in central Indiana. Primaria Health was formed through a partnership with VillageMD and Community Health Network and is headquartered in Indianapolis. Primaria supports a rapidly growing group of primary care partners throughout the 38 counties of central Indiana. The Primaria leadership team is comprised of experienced clinicians and dedicated experts in primary care, health plan management, and population management. To learn more, visit www.primariahealth.com.

About Community Health Network

Ranked among the nation's most integrated healthcare systems, Community Health Network (Community) is central Indiana's leader in providing convenient access to exceptional healthcare services, where and when patients need them—in hospitals, health pavilions and doctor's offices, as well as workplaces, schools and homes. As a non-profit health system with more than 200 sites of care and affiliates throughout central Indiana, Community's full continuum of care integrates hundreds of physicians, specialty and acute care hospitals, surgery centers, home care services, MedChecks, behavioral health and employer health services. To learn more, visit www.eCommunity.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD is a leading provider of healthcare for organizations moving toward a primary care-led, high-value clinical model. The VillageMD solution provides the tools, technology, operations, and staffing support needed for physicians to drive the highest quality clinical results across a population. VillageMD works with physician groups, independent practice associations, and health systems to improve quality, deliver a first-rate patient experience, and lower costs in the communities they serve. It has grown to include more than 2,500 physicians across eight markets, and is responsible for approximately 500,000 lives and $2.8 billion in healthcare spending. To learn more, visit www.villageMD.com.

