Primark Expands US Footprint with Georgia Debut September 8

The retailer will make its entry into the Peach State with store in Sugarloaf Mills

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international fashion retailer that offers the latest trends and everyday essentials at great value prices, today announced it will open its first store in Georgia on September 8. Primark will open its doors at Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville, bringing Primark to 47 total US locations. The Sugarloaf Mills location will boast more than 26,000 square feet of retail selling space, offering Primark's quality fashion at great value prices to shoppers in Georgia for the first time. Soon to follow, Primark will open its second Georgia location in Augusta.

"Our expansion into the state of Georgia is something we're extremely excited about. We're thrilled to bring the residents of Atlanta Primark's signature everyday essentials at affordable prices," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "We know that Primark's offering of quality fashion at exceptional value is more important than ever to today's consumers, and we're looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming customers from Georgia's capital."

Those attending the opening can expect fun for the whole family, with a live DJ, tasty local treats and giveaways, first come, first served. Just in time for a fall clothing refresh, Primark offers trend-forward fashion looks and everyday essentials all at affordable prices including women's denim starting at $12, men's tees at $5, and girl's and boy's sweatshirts at $8. Georgia super fans can also find gear from their favorite teams, including the Atlanta Hawks and Falcons, starting at $16.

To help shoppers find what they're looking for, Primark's website allows customers to browse current product offerings before coming in-store. To check it out, visit: www.primark.com. Shoppers can also sign up here to get email updates on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

In preparation for its upcoming openings, Primark is searching for colleagues to fill critical roles. All available roles can be viewed and applied for on the Primark Careers Site.

About Primark

Primark was founded on a mission that everyone deserves to look and feel good – without paying more. We stand for great value without compromise, offering affordable fashion and everyday essentials that are made to last. Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is now an international fashion retailer with more than 480 stores across 19 countries in Europe, the US and the Middle East, employing more than 80,000 colleagues. Millions of shoppers trust Primark every week for everything from everyday essentials like t-shirts and socks, to the latest fashion trends – all at affordable prices.

Primark is built on a belief and passion for physical stores – helping to bring malls, main streets and shopping centers to life and creating joyful, social experiences.

SOURCE Primark