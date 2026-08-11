Primark to Open Store at Mall of America on September 3

The retailer will make its Minnesota debut at Mall of America this September

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international clothing retailer known for delivering amazing quality fashion at value prices, today announced it will open in the iconic Mall of America in Bloomington on September 3, its first store in Minnesota. This announcement follows the opening of Primark's first store in Indiana at Castleton Square Mall in July and the upcoming opening of the retailer's second store in the greater Orlando metropolitan area at Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets on August 20.

Boasting nearly 35,000 square feet of retail selling space, Primark's Mall of America location marks an exciting addition to North America's largest shopping and entertainment complex, bringing shoppers Primark's signature combination of style, quality and affordability. The new store represents Primark's 46th US store, spanning locations across 15 states.

"Celebrating our entry into the state of Minnesota, and at such an iconic shopping destination, is an incredibly exciting milestone. We can't wait to open our doors and introduce Mall of America shoppers to Primark's quality fashion at exceptional value," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "Our Minnesota debut follows our new stores in Indiana and New York City earlier this year, and we love to mark openings in style so there will be lots happening at the Mall on September 3."

Primark will be rolling out a packed schedule of fun for Mall of America shoppers which will begin at 11:00 a.m. on September 3. Attendees in-store can enjoy live music from a local DJ and giveaways, first come, first served. In addition, shoppers can attend the Primark Fashion Fair, a twist on the Minnesota State Fair, in the Huntington® Bank Rotunda all day long. Shoppers will see first-hand the "Primania" each store brings to the local community, as they play fair-inspired games, win prizes and snack on themed treats. The main event – live fashion shows featuring Primark's latest collections – will take place at 12:00-12:15 p.m. and 4:00-4:15 p.m.

With women's denim starting at $12, men's tees at $5, and girl's and boy's sweatshirts at $7, shoppers can find affordable styles the whole family will love and even shop for Minnesota Vikings gear through Primark's collaboration with the NFL starting at $16.

In preparation for its upcoming openings, Primark's Talent Acquisition team is searching for colleagues to fill critical roles. All available roles can be viewed and applied for on the To help shoppers find what they're looking for, Primark's website allows customers to browse its product offerings and check which products are available in their local store. To check it out, please visit: Shoppers can also sign up here to get email updates on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

About Primark

Primark was founded on a mission that everyone deserves to look and feel good – without paying more. We stand for great value without compromise, offering affordable fashion and everyday essentials that are made to last. Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is now an international fashion retailer with more than 480 stores across 19 countries in Europe, the US and the Middle East, employing more than 80,000 colleagues. Millions of shoppers trust Primark every week for everything from everyday essentials like t-shirts and socks, to the latest fashion trends – all at affordable prices.

Primark is built on a belief and passion for physical stores – helping to bring malls, main streets and shopping centers to life and creating joyful, social experiences. The company is focused on driving positive change by giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. More information can be found here.

SOURCE Primark