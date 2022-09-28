Primary Aldosteronism Foundation Announces Creation of Alliance to Drive Diagnosis and Treatment of Common Cause of Hypertension

PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Primary Aldosteronism Foundation ("Foundation"), has announced today the creation of a multistakeholder alliance to drive diagnosis and treatment of primary aldosteronism, a common cause of hypertension. Among the partners is Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy for the treatment of hypertension.

The initiative will facilitate the design and implementation of interventions to advance standards of care for primary aldosteronism, a highly prevalent adrenal disease and common cause of hypertension. Primary aldosteronism is neither diagnosed nor treated 95 percent of the time despite causing significant cardiovascular and renal damage along with systemic inflammation.

"The Alliance was formed to highlight the unmet medical needs of millions of patients," said Marianne Leenaerts, co-founder and co-director of the Foundation. "For the first time since the discovery of the disease over 60 years ago, collaborative work will drive actions to remediate this major public health issue by addressing the factors preventing timely and adequate provision of care."

This critical step precedes a much-anticipated paradigm shift in the medical treatment of primary aldosteronism with the advent of aldosterone synthase inhibitors, a new class of drugs that, for the very first time, will enable the lowering of aldosterone.

"We are happy to partner with the Foundation to raise awareness for the diagnosis, treatment and management of aldosterone driven disorders such as primary aldosteronism," said Jon Congleton, chief executive officer, Mineralys Therapeutics. "Abnormal aldosterone levels are a common cause of hypertension making this a significant imperative. Together with the Foundation, we hope to address the standards of care for hypertension and primary aldosteronism and support its commitment to hypertension prescribers, patients and caregivers."

Founding members of the Alliance include U.S. medical societies and stakeholders involved in care delivery, clinical research, and public health. Consensus has emerged to begin work by focusing on primary and specialized care, furthering the research agenda, and improving current guidelines. The initiative looks to grow its membership across the entire healthcare sector through 2023 and beyond.

About the Primary Aldosteronism Foundation

A 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization, the Primary Aldosteronism Foundation is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. The organization is dedicated to advancing standards of care for patients by:

Designing and implementing interventions with healthcare stakeholders and industry leaders to address patients' unmet medical needs;

Promoting innovative ways to reach those who are undiagnosed, and to include their lived experiences in care and research processes;

Advocating research funding proportional to the number of affected patients with the aim to fill the knowledge gap about excess aldosterone, and to translate such knowledge into diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

About Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing best-in-class, novel therapy for the treatment of hypertension. The Company is driven to bring a targeted approach to the management of hypertension via the development of MLS-101. MLS-101, licensed from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, is a highly selective and potent aldosterone synthase inhibitor that is being investigated for the treatment of hypertension. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com/.

Contact:

Marianne Leenaerts

Primary Aldosteronism Foundation

Phone: +1 (602) 726-0665

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Primary Aldosteronism Foundation