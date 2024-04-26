Primary Battery Market size is set to grow by USD 6.22 billion from 2023-2027, growing demand for portable medical equipment to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global primary battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.22 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 6.36% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Primary Battery Market

Primary Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camelion Batteries GmbH, Dongguan Large electronics Co. Ltd., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., GP Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integer Holdings Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., The Duracell Co., Toshiba Corp., TotalEnergies SE, Ultralife Corp., VARTA AG, and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd

Market Driver

More people want small gadgets they can carry. A special kind of power and a battery make these gadgets much smaller. They're especially useful for advanced portable medical tools like defibrillators and heart monitors. The special power can save up energy and release it when needed.

Since the 1960s, lithium batteries have been used in things like pacemakers. Nowadays, they power almost every medical tool, from drills to pumps. Each tool needs a different amount of power, so there are many types of batteries to choose from. These batteries work for lots of different jobs. Because more people want portable medical tools, the battery market is growing.

Market Challenges

When rechargeable devices became more common, people tended to buy new ones. Mercury-based batteries got banned in 1996, so now most hearing aids use zinc-air batteries. These batteries are small but powerful, lasting days in a hearing aid. Making rechargeable batteries for hearing aids is hard because they need special power.

Rechargeable hearing aids are out there, but they're pricey, so people stick with regular ones. Users worry about battery life, price, and ease of use. If new batteries can meet these needs, more people might go for rechargeable hearing aids. This could hurt sales of regular batteries. So, the growth of the battery market might slow down because of rechargeable hearing aids.

Segment Overview

This primary battery market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Defence 1.2 Medical 1.3 Others Type 2.1 Alkaline battery 2.2 Lithium battery 2.3 Others Geography 3.1 APAC 3.2 North America 3.3 Europe 3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Defence- The defense sector's market share is set to grow a lot in the future. New lightweight batteries are much better than old ones, especially for the US military. These batteries are used in lots of weapons and gadgets, making them lighter and giving more power. This helps soldiers who have to carry heavy loads of batteries. The market has been growing slowly since 2017 and is expected to keep growing.

This is because the military is spending more on new weapons and drones. Military missions often happen far away and need lots of energy. The growth is also because regular people are buying more of these batteries too. People want more comfort in their lives, so they're buying more gadgets that use these batteries.

Research Analysis

The Primary Battery Market encompasses a range of battery technologies, including Dry Cells and Galvanic Cells, used in various applications. These batteries, which are Non-rechargeable, are essential components in Consumer Electronics, Healthcare Applications, and Portable Devices. Primary batteries, such as Primary Alkaline Battery and Primary Lithium Battery, are widely used in everyday items like Door Locks, Home Smoke Detectors, Tire Pressure Gauges, Smart Meters, Intelligent Drill Bits, Animal-Tracking Devices, Remote Light Beacons, Wristwatches, and Battery-powered Toys.

The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for Oxidation-Reduction Reactions in Cathodes and Anodes, which are crucial in the Electrolytes of these batteries. Additionally, battery chemistries like Zinc-carbon are popular in Hearing Aids and Portable Media Players. Overall, the Primary Battery Market plays a significant role in powering various industries and everyday life.

Market Research Overview

The Primary Battery Market encompasses a range of technologies, including lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion, and other types of batteries. These batteries are used in various applications, such as automotive, industrial, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. The demand for primary batteries is driven by factors like increasing usage of portable electronic devices, growing adoption of electric vehicles, and the need for reliable power sources in remote areas.

In the industrial sector, companies like Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, and GS Yuasa lead the market. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for portable power and the development of advanced battery technologies.

