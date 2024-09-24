Primary Care Center of Clear Lake Expands with Second Location in Pasadena, TX

PASADENA, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary Care Center of Clear Lake is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Pasadena, TX. The expansion will provide greater convenience and improved access to high-quality healthcare for patients living in Pasadena, La Porte, South Houston, and the surrounding areas. With a focus on primary care and obesity medicine, Primary Care Center of Clear Lake continues its mission to offer personalized and comprehensive care to adults throughout Southeast Houston.

For more than a decade, Primary Care Center of Clear Lake has been a trusted healthcare provider in Webster, TX, serving Clear Lake, Pasadena, Friendswood, Seabrook, League City, Dickinson, and beyond. The clinic has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional care: patients praise the center's medical expertise, compassionate service, and the effectiveness of its medical weight loss program.

With the new Pasadena location, residents of the greater South Houston area can now experience the same level of care closer to home. The new facility will offer the same wide range of services, including but not limited to:

Primary care

Medical weight loss

Allergy treatment

Geriatric care

Hypertension management

Arthritis treatment

Cancer screening

Diabetes management

Spirometry testing

Internal medicine

At the heart of Primary Care Center of Clear Lake's success is a team of board-certified physicians who specialize in both internal medicine and obesity medicine. Their medical weight loss program has been particularly impactful, helping patients lose weight, manage obesity-related conditions, and improve both their physical and mental health. Unlike many commercial weight loss plans, the clinic's program is built on rigorous medical evidence and is covered by most insurance providers.

Dr. Smriti Choudary, M.D., one of the leading physicians at the medical center, shared, "We're thrilled to bring our services to Pasadena. Our goal is to make quality healthcare more accessible, particularly in the areas of primary care and obesity medicine, which are vital for overall health and well-being. With this new location, we'll be able to reach more patients and provide the comprehensive care they need to lead healthier, happier lives."

The Pasadena office is conveniently located at 5150 Crenshaw Road, Suite A 150, making it easily accessible to patients from neighboring communities such as La Porte, South Houston, and Deer Park. This expansion is a key step in fulfilling the clinic's mission to provide top-tier healthcare to the growing populations in Southeast Houston.

To schedule an appointment at either the Webster or Pasadena location, patients can visit the website at https://primarycareofclearlake.com. The website also provides information about services, physician credentials, and patient reviews.

About Primary Care Center of Clear Lake:

Primary Care Center of Clear Lake specializes in providing personalized healthcare to the adult population, focusing on both primary care and obesity medicine. The clinic's board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners are committed to offering evidence-based treatments that improve the lives of their patients. With over a decade of experience, Primary Care Center of Clear Lake serves its patients from two convenient locations in Webster and Pasadena, TX.

Media Contact:

Marcie Norton

(281) 508-3850

[email protected]

