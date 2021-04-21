Primary Cell Culture Market Size Worth $8.0 Billion By 2028 l CAGR: 11.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The global primary cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is owing to several factors such as advancement in genetic engineering, rising demand for regenerative medicines, and robust funding for cellular therapies development.

Key suggestions from the report:

The reagents and supplements segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to their growing application for maintaining primary cell viability

The primary cells segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing research initiatives for cancer and rare diseases

The enzymatic degradation segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the advantage of obtaining a high cellular yield through enzymatic disaggregation

The mechanical separation segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to its large adoption as it's an inexpensive, quick, and easy method for disaggregation of cellular entities

The animal cells segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to rising applications for vaccine development

The human cells segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period as they are extensively used for preclinical and clinical analyses in cancer research

The vaccine production segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the rising focus on the development of new vaccines targeting new infections such as COVID-19

The stem cell therapy segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing number of studies for designing therapies for genetic disorders

North America held the largest revenue share in 2020. The growth of the market in this region is owing to intensive research for the development of new therapies

Companies operating in the market are launching new products for primary cell cultures. For instance, in January 2021 , Lonza launched customizable and high-quality cryopreserved Leukopaks. It is a product derived from enriched leukapheresis, which contains high concentrations of peripheral blood mononuclear such as B and T cells, and monocytes

Read 143 page research report with ToC on "Primary Cell Culture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Reagents & Supplements, Media), By Application (Virology, Vaccine Production), By Separation Methods, By Cell Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/primary-cell-culture-market

In addition, the growing focus on functional biology can be further attributed to the market growth. Several R&D investments for the development of novel solutions have increased the demand for culture medium. For instance, in April 2020, Sumitomo Chemical invested USD 30 million in Conagen a U.S.-based company. The investment was aimed at strengthening its alliance and developing high functional products as well as processes using synthetic biology.

Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity for researchers to study and understand the new variants of the virus with the application of primary cell culture. The large pool of human cells from various genetic backgrounds and varied health conditions facilitated researchers to conduct experiments for thorough results. Various institutions have shown their support and interest in scientific research to match specialized cell culture media.

Grand View Research has segmented the global primary cell culture market on the basis of product, separation methods, cell type, application, and region:

Primary Cell Culture Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Primary Cells



Fat





Blood





Nerve





Bone





Endothelial





Skin





Muscle





Stem





Others



Reagents and Supplements



Attachment Solutions





Buffers and Salts





Freezing Media





Sera





Growth Factors and Cytokines





Other



Media



Fat Cells Media





Blood Cells Media





Nerve Cells Media





Bone Cells Media





Endothelial Cells Media





Skin Cells Media





Muscle Cells Media





Stem Cells Media





Others

Primary Cell Culture Separation Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Explant Method



Enzymatic Degradation



Trypsin





Collagenase





Protease





Pronase





Dispase





Hyaluronidase





Neuraminidase





Elastase





DNase





Papain





Accutase





Others



Mechanical Separation



Others

Primary Cell Culture Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Animal



Human

Primary Cell Culture Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Tissue Culture & Tissue Engineering



Vaccine Production



Gene Therapy and Regenerative Medicine



Toxicity Testing and Drug Screening



Cancer Research



Model System



Virology



Prenatal Diagnosis



Stem Cell Therapy



Others

Primary Cell Culture Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Primary Cell Culture Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Lonza

Merck

Corning Incorporated

Danaher

PromoCell GmbH

ATCC

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

Mattek

Axol Bioscience Ltd.

