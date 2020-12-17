Primary Packaging Incorporated Acquires Tamper Evident Security Bag Manufacturer Packaging Horizons Corporation

BOLIVAR, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary Packaging (PPI), a manufacturer of film and bags that services industrial and retail markets with high-quality heavy-duty packaging, is excited to announce the acquisition of Packaging Horizons, a manufacturer of tamper evident security bags.

Packaging Horizons - Alert Security Bag Products. Easy to use tamper evident bag technology.

Packaging Horizons, a pioneer in developing tamper evident security packaging, was founded in 1974 as a manufacturer of polyethylene bags. The Company developed into a multi-process converter with a current focus on specialized tamper evident security packaging. In addition to manufacturing Alert Security Bags with tamper evident technology, the Company prints a variety of security overwrap films with applications in pharmaceutical, medical, and food packaging.

With the acquisition of Packaging Horizons, PPI builds upon its expertise in polyethylene extrusion and film production by expanding its product offering of polyethylene bags. PPI President, Jeff Thrams, commented "The tamper evident technology developed by Packaging Horizons is exceptional, and our manufacturing capabilities will infuse additional efficiencies into this niche business. This addition is the perfect complement to our operations and we will bring additional operational excellence and creativity to identify new growth opportunities".

Richard Markey, former president of Packaging Horizons, commented "This transaction is an extremely exciting opportunity for the Packaging Horizons organization and its customers. Primary Packaging has a robust arsenal of resources and expertise that will help Packaging Horizons make great leaps".

Alert Security Products with tamper evident technology can be purchased by phone or online at https://www.alertsecurityproducts.com.

About Primary Packaging: Primary Packaging (www.primarypackaging.com), a Field Packaging Solutions Company, is a manufacturer of film and bags that services industrial and retail markets with high-quality heavy-duty packaging for demanding applications. Our state-of-the-art multi-layer blown film extrusion department has the capability of producing up to 3-layer heavy duty films containing UV protection, anti-block, anti-skid, anti-static additives in any film color with a wide range of gauge capabilities.

About Field Packaging Solutions (FPS): FPS (www.fieldpackagingsolutions.com) is a self-funded private family office that makes acquisitions and investments for the long term with no exit strategy. FPS acquires, invests in and operates small to medium-sized manufacturing businesses in various segments of the packaging industry including, but not exclusive to, polyethylene extrusion and bag converting, adhesive laminating and flexible packaging, and specialty label conversion.

