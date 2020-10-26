PrimaryCareNOW Generates Record Digital Engagement

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pri-Med, a leader in continuing medical education, recently completed another successful edition of PrimaryCareNOW: A Pri-Med Virtual Conference, hosted live on Pri-Med.com on October 15−16. Developed in partnership with leading faculty from Baylor College of Medicine, this two-day digital learning experience provided nearly 4,000 primary care clinicians with 13 evidence-based sessions that span the diverse therapeutic areas that touch primary care, including courses on COVID-19, influenza, and medical marijuana.

Pri-Med has hosted at least one PrimaryCareNOW virtual conference in each month since May, generating more than 36,000 clinician registrations. The success of these virtual conferences has helped Pri-Med drive an 80% year-over-year increase in CME/CE credit earners since October 2019.

PrimaryCareNOW has become a go-to educational resource for healthcare clinicians across the U.S., with a wide variety of primary care topics, sessions available on demand, and inspiring keynote speakers, including Sanjiv Chopra, MD, MACP; Frank J. Domino, MD; Claire Panosian Dunavan, MD; and Richard A. Gibbs, AC, PhD.

"We've been delivering new education on Pri-Med.com each week to provide clinicians on the front lines of care with the most up-to-date clinical guidelines and insights," said Sara Floros, vice president of education operations at Pri-Med. "With more clinicians turning to digital education, we will continue to work with our expert faculty to develop timely, relevant programs, including additional PrimaryCareNOW and CardiologyNOW conferences."

Pri-Med will close out the year with two more editions of PrimaryCareNOW, the first of which was developed in partnership with Jennifer A. Bierman, MD, and leading faculty from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and will take place on Thursday−Saturday, November 12−14. The final virtual conference of 2020, on Thursday−Saturday, December 3−5, is headlined by keynote speaker Daniela J. Lamas, MD, of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more about upcoming virtual programs on Pri-Med.com, please visit https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/virtual-cme-programs.

