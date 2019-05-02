Primate Research Center Alpha Genesis Maintains Full USDA, AWA Compliance

YEMASSEE, S.C., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent detailed inspection by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has again found that Primate Research Organization Alpha Genesis is in full compliance with ALL regulations and standards of the Animal Welfare Act (AWA), company officials announced today. The USDA conducted its most recent focused inspection over three days in April-May, 2019. Previous inspections in 2016, 2017 and 2018 also found the company to be in full compliance with AWA requirements, a remarkable four-year streak of impeccable performance in this competitive and highly regulated industry.

"The Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center provides outstanding animal care and seeks to uphold the highest standards of regulatory compliance. The research conducted at our primate contract research organization (Primate CRO) is critical to finding new medical treatments and cures that benefit people worldwide, and we are ecstatic that our efforts have again been recognized in this way," according to Deborah Elders, AGI Senior Director.

Monkeys are used in research at Alpha Genesis only when no viable options exist. The primate research at Alpha Genesis supports advances in treatments of cancer, HIV/AIDS, influenza, metabolic disorders, spinal cord injuries, substance abuse and other complex physiological processes. Understanding how these processes work in monkeys leads directly to the development of new and useful medicines, vaccines, devices and other treatments in humans, according to the company website.

The USDA conducts unannounced inspections and reviews all aspects of animal health and well-being. "The USDA examines all monkeys, all housing and all veterinary care facilities, in addition to speaking directly with our employees. AGI is a full-service primate research facility, and our operations are incredibly complex, as we maintain literally thousands of animals, more than any of the National Primate Research Centers funded by the National Institutes of Health. To have the USDA find that a privately-held organization as large and complex as AGI is in full compliance with the Animal Welfare Act over four consecutive years further demonstrates that Alpha Genesis provides superior care to its monkeys and reflects the dedication and strong work ethic of the impressive staff who do this important and challenging work," according to Dr. Greg Westergaard, AGI President, and Chief Executive Officer.

About Alpha Genesis

Alpha Genesis is a leading life sciences company that provides primates and primate research services worldwide. With a mission to improve health and improve lives, Alpha Genesis delivers world-class solutions to the primate research community. To learn more about Alpha Genesis, visit www.alphagenesisinc.com and to learn more about the AGI Primate Research Center, visit www.primateresearch.com.

