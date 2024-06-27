PRIMAVERA ONLINE SCHOOL AND ARIZONA PBS REVEAL WINNERS OF STATEWIDE K-5 WRITING CONTEST

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of this year's Arizona PBS Writing Contest, sponsored by Primavera Online School, a tuition-free, public charter school for grades K-12, have been announced. The children's writing contest, which was open to all K - 5 elementary school students across Arizona, asked students to imagine what the ultimate field trip with their favorite teacher would look like and then write and/or illustrate a fiction or nonfiction story about it. The prizes, supplied by StrongMind, included an Amazon Fire Tablet, VR headset and 3D drawing pen.

"We are excited to partner with Arizona PBS and sponsor this year's writing contest that encourages students to express their creativity," said Jessica Pagoulatos, Executive Director at Primavera Online. "It's inspiring to see the imagination and talent of young writers, and we're thrilled to be a part of their journey as they explore the limitless possibilities."

An award ceremony honoring the winners was held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. The ceremony included a presentation of prizes to the winners. At this celebration, they also had a reading from children's author, Tia Perkin. Winner stories can be found here https://azpbs.org/writing-contest-winners-2024/.

Please join Primavera in congratulating the winners and thanking all the K-5 students who participated.

List of Winners:

KINDERGARTEN

3rd Place: Alexandra W.

2nd Place: Ryan P.

1st Place: Manvi S.

FIRST GRADE

3rd Place: Avery B.

2nd Place: Vishak M.

1st Place: Clare N.

SECOND GRADE

3rd Place: Seamus M.

2nd Place: Oleena D.

1st Place: Aarav R.

THIRD GRADE

3rd Place: Neel B.

2nd Place: Lilah M.

1st Place: Olivia W.

FOURTH GRADE

3rd Place: Mackynzie F.

2nd Place: Amy X.

1st Place: Noell L.

FIFTH GRADE

3rd Place: Umaiza A.

2nd Place: Tabitha C.

1st Place: Ruhi R.

Families who are interested in Primavera Online School can now enroll their student(s) in grades K-12 for the 2024/25 school year at PrimaveraOnline.com.

