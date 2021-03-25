Primavera Online School Celebrates 20 Years Of Student Success

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primavera Online School, is celebrating 20 years of student success as it enters the 2021/22 school year. Founded in 2001, Primavera Online provides a tuition-free, accredited online education for students throughout Arizona. Since opening its doors two decades ago to a handful of students, Primavera Online has grown to be the largest online school in the state. This school year Primavera brought its 20-year history of quality education to grades K-5 in partnership with Edkey Inc. As they enter the 2021/22 school year, they are expected to educate more than 22,000 students.

When Primavera Online was founded, it was with the conviction that every child deserves a great education. With an award-winning digital curriculum, Primavera Online accomplishes just that—and more—by offering students a high-quality, online education that is accredited and NCAA-approved. Courses are filled with interactive videos, live teacher-led lessons, instructional videos and animations, and educational games. By providing a supportive educational environment that is engaging, Primavera Online prepares students to be college and career ready.

In addition to providing students with a quality online education, Primavera Online offers a unique alternative to the traditional model and serves students with different needs. Its student body includes alternative students, those at risk of not graduating on time, and those looking to excel in their classes—all of whom can enroll in 1-2 classes while still being enrolled at another school. At Primavera Online, students have the option to enroll full-time or part-time, depending on whether they want to catch up on credits, get ahead in their schoolwork, or earn an accredited diploma that is recognized by universities, colleges, and employers nationwide.

Additionally, Primavera Online offers free summer school. This year, summer school is available for grades 3-12 with sessions in June and July 2021. Children across the state in grades 3-8 who want to continue their learning momentum through the summer can now enroll in free summer school at ChoosePrimavera.com. High school students in grades 9-12 who are looking to catch up on credits, get ahead in school, and keep their learning momentum going through the summer can now enroll for summer school at FreeSummerSchool.com. Enrollment is also open for Fall 2021/22 at ChoosePrimavera.com with classes starting on August 2, 2021.

ABOUT PRIMAVERA ONLINE

Primavera Online School is a tuition-free, public charter school providing Arizona students in grades K-12 a rigorous, award-winning curriculum, a flexible schedule and personalized attention from highly qualified instructors. Primavera is Cognia accredited and NCAA-approved. Visit www.chooseprimavera.com for more.

