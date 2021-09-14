Primavera Online School Celebrates 20 Years Of Student Success

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primavera Online School, a public charter school that educates more than 22,000 students each year, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. Founded in September 2001, Primavera Online provides a tuition-free, accredited online education for students throughout Arizona. Since opening its doors two decades ago, Primavera Online has grown; it brought its 20-year history of quality education to grades K-5 in partnership with Sequoia Choice during the 2020-21 school year when students needed access to high-quality online learning more than ever. Primavera Online also graduated 1,300 students last school year.

When Primavera Online was founded, it was with the conviction that every child deserves a great education. With an award-winning digital curriculum, Primavera Online accomplishes just that—and more—by offering students a high-quality, online education that is fully accredited and courses approved by the NCAA. Courses are filled with interactive videos, live teacher-led lessons, instructional videos and animations, and educational games. By providing a supportive educational environment that is engaging, Primavera Online prepares students to be college and career ready.

In addition to providing students with a quality online education, Primavera Online offers a unique alternative to the traditional model and serves students with different needs. Its student body includes alternative students, those at risk of not graduating on time, and those looking to excel in their classes—all of whom can enroll in 1-2 classes while still being enrolled at another school. At Primavera Online, students have the option to enroll full-time or part-time, depending on whether they want to catch up on credits, get ahead in their schoolwork, or earn an accredited diploma that is recognized by universities, colleges, and employers nationwide.

Families who are interested in switching their children to Primavera Online School can now enroll in grades K-12 at ChoosePrimavera.com.

