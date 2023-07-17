PRIMAVERA ONLINE SCHOOL HAS 2023 COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY WITH ONE OF THE LARGEST GRADUATING CLASSES IN THE STATE

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primavera Online School, a public charter school that educates students across Arizona, celebrated its graduating Class of 2023 on July 6 at the Arizona Financial Theatre with nearly 1400 graduates. Its student body includes alternative students, those who have fallen behind in school and those looking to excel in their classes—all of whom can catch up on credits, get ahead in their schoolwork and enjoy a flexible schedule at Primavera while they work toward earning an accredited high school diploma.

"We are so proud of our 2023 graduates," said Jessica Pagoulatos, Executive Director of Academics at Primavera Online. "At Primavera, we work hard to ensure our students get a quality online education and are prepared for next steps in life, so we are excited to celebrate this milestone with the Class of 2023."

This year, Primavera graduates have a lot to celebrate, with students earning scholarships for NAU, GCU, ASU, U of A, Ottawa, Washington State, Arizona Christian, Marymount Manhattan and Xavier University. There were also 159 graduating seniors who earned Primavera's exclusive Performance Award, a monetary award funded by StrongMind that goes toward college, trade school, certifications and the military. The Performance Award, which is based on students' grades and GPAs, was originally offered for students in grades 11-12; however, it will be offered to all high school students in grades 9-12 in the 2023-24 school year.

Of all Primavera's 2023 graduates, 50 percent will be going to college, 16 percent will be entering the workforce, 13 percent will be going to a trade/technical school, 2 percent will be joining the military and 19 percent will be pursuing other endeavors, such as real estate, cosmetology and construction.

Families who are interested in switching their children to Primavera Online School can now enroll them in grades K-12 at PrimaveraOnline.com.

ABOUT PRIMAVERA ONLINE
Primavera Online School is a tuition-free, public charter school that provides Arizona students in grades K-12 with a rigorous, award-winning curriculum, a flexible schedule and personalized attention from highly qualified instructors. Primavera is Cognia accredited, and NCAA approved. Visit www.PrimaveraOnline.com for more.

