PRIMAVERA ONLINE SCHOOL TO HOST VIRTUAL KINDERGARTEN ROUND-UP INFO SESSIONS

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primavera Online School, a public charter school that educates students across Arizona, is excited to announce virtual Kindergarten round-up information sessions. These info sessions will be for families interested in exploring how Primavera cultivates success for its youngest learners in the digital age. There will be two info sessions, with the first happening on February 27 at 5:00 PM, and the second session happening on March 6 at 8:00 AM.

During these info sessions, attendees will gain insight into Primavera's dynamic digital Kindergarten program, designed to empower students to thrive. Key highlights will include Primavera's personalized learning approach and tailored instruction, in addition to its dedicated socialization time with teacher-facilitated community groups. Primavera will also review the collaborative learning teams it provides for its students, where certified teachers and school counselors partner with families to provide individualized support for academic success.

Families who would like to learn more about how Primavera can shape their Kindergartener's educational journey can Click Here and RSVP today to secure a spot at one of the info sessions. Those who are ready to switch their child to Primavera Online can enroll them in grades K-12 now at PrimaveraOnline.com/Apply-Now.

For more information, contact:

Anita Torres

480.397.0605

[email protected]

ABOUT PRIMAVERA ONLINE

Primavera Online School is a tuition-free, public charter school that provides Arizona students in grades K-12 with a rigorous, award-winning curriculum, a flexible schedule and personalized attention from highly qualified instructors. Primavera is Cognia accredited, and NCAA approved. Visit www.PrimaveraOnline.com for more.

