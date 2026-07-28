Primax Tymphany Group Envisions the Future of the Intelligent Cabin at AES -- Where Professional Conferencing Meets Immersive Audio

The Group's new vehicle concept explores how professional-grade communication and immersive audio can define the next generation of in-vehicle experiences.

DETROIT, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primax Tymphany Group, together with Audio Foundry members, BdSound, Bluacs and Dirac, today announced two automotive technology concepts at the 2026 Audio Engineering Society (AES) Automotive Conference in Detroit. Demonstrated in an Audio Foundry member's vehicle, the showcase explores two distinct areas of the intelligent vehicle cabin: a concept for In-Vehicle Conferencing and a Scalable Immersive Audio system — reflecting the Group's long-term vision for next-generation experiences in the Software Defined Vehicle era.

This marks an important milestone following the Primax and Tymphany collaboration announcement at CES 2025. By bringing together expertise in professional conferencing, camera systems and premium automotive acoustics, Primax Tymphany Group continues to advance technologies and experiences for intelligent cabins.

A Vision for In-Vehicle Conferencing

As vehicles evolve into connected spaces for communication and collaboration, conferencing is emerging as a compelling new capability for the intelligent cabin. The Group's concept explores how professional conferencing technologies can be adapted for the automotive environment, where cabin acoustics, background noise and occupant positioning present unique challenges.

The concept integrates a high-resolution AI-enabled camera, conferencing speakers, microphones and BdSound's intelligent audio processing into a communication experience designed specifically for the vehicle cabin. The solution draws on Primax Tymphany Group's deep expertise in professional conferencing systems and Tymphany's established leadership in automotive audio engineering.

The In-Vehicle Conferencing system also reflects a long-term vision for a removable conferencing device - one that operates as an integrated device when docked in the vehicle, and transitions into a fully independent conferencing solution when removed. This will help create a seamless communication experience across the vehicle, office and remote workspace, extending the value of a single device across multiple environments.

A Scalable Immersive Audio Architecture

Alongside the conferencing concept, Primax Tymphany Group is showcasing its take on an immersive automotive audio system, demonstrating expertise in acoustic engineering, packaging efficiency and system integration.

The reimagined audio system incorporates a range of unique transducer innovations & application of Consumer & Pro audio acoustic technologies from Tymphany, taking inspiration from the 'Less Is More System Architecture'. A key highlight is the bespoke force-cancelling woofer & subwoofer module (utilizing Bluacs' Fresh Air technology) that helps reduce vibration while simplifying vehicle integration. The system also features lightweight headliner speakers, premium headrest speakers, high-performance midrange drivers, precision tweeters and an innovative removable acoustic system. Together with Dirac's Unison, Spaces and Dimension software, the technologies collectively deliver an immersive listening experience that matches a well respected branded audio experience.

"Vehicles are becoming more than a means of transportation, they're becoming places where people communicate and connect," said Matthew Marchese, Chief Business Officer, Automotive, Tymphany. "At AES we're showcasing two distinct areas of innovation that reflect Primax Tymphany Group's long-term vision for the SDV era. Together, they demonstrate how we're applying our expertise across professional conferencing, cameras and premium automotive audio to help shape future vehicle experiences."

Visitors at the AES conference can experience the vehicle concept and meet with engineers to discuss emerging opportunities for in-vehicle conferencing, premium automotive audio and the evolving intelligent cabin.

About Primax Tymphany Group

Primax Tymphany Group is a leading provider of AI Sensor Fusion (AISF) and Edge AI solutions, with deep expertise in vision, audio, interaction, and intelligent edge technologies. Through its ODM+ model and Mega Supplier capabilities, the Group helps global customers accelerate AI-powered product development across conferencing, gaming, security & safety, automotive, robotics, and wearable applications. Guided by its vision, "Bring Experience to Life," Primax-Tymphany transforms advanced technologies into meaningful real-world experiences.

SOURCE Primax Electronics