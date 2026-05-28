Primax Partners with MediaTek to Deepen Strategic Cooperation in Edge AI

AISF Technology Platform to Advance Commercial Deployment of Intelligent Robotics at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primax Electronics Ltd. (TWSE: 4915), a global leader in AI Sensor Fusion (AISF) technologies, will showcase next-generation AI robotics applications together with MediaTek at the MediaTek booth during COMPUTEX 2026. The joint demonstration highlights the latest progress in the two companies' strategic cooperation in Edge AI and intelligent robotics, bringing together Primax's multi-sensor fusion capabilities and the MediaTek Genio AIoT platform to support real-world robot deployment in commercial and industrial environments.

Built around Primax's AISF technology architecture, the collaboration integrates Edge AI, vision, audio, interface, and edge computing capabilities with the high-performance, low-power AI edge computing support of the MediaTek Genio AIoT platform. The solution enables robots to achieve low-latency perception, autonomous interaction, and real-time environmental understanding without relying on cloud connectivity, strengthening the application potential of intelligent robotics in complex operating environments.

At COMPUTEX 2026, the joint demonstration will focus on two key application areas: food and beverage service, and factory automation. In food and beverage service scenarios, robots integrate LiDAR, VSLAM, and multiple AI vision sensing technologies to support narrow-aisle navigation, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and modular task-platform switching. These capabilities enable greater flexibility in dynamic service environments while improving operational efficiency and service performance.

In factory and logistics applications, the demonstration features high-payload transportation, AI vision-based personnel following, and interface technologies that enhance autonomous transport efficiency and workplace safety. These applications demonstrate how AISF technology can support scalable deployment in industrial environments where real-time sensing, movement, and decision-making are essential.

According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) World Robotics 2024 Service Robots report, sales of professional service robots increased by 30% worldwide in 2023. More than one in two professional service robots sold in 2023 were built for transportation and logistics applications, with sales in this category growing 35% to nearly 113,000 units. The continued growth reflects rising demand for intelligent mobility, automation, and labor-saving technologies across global industries.

Primax will continue to build on AISF as its core technology architecture, deepen cooperation with MediaTek and global AI ecosystem partners, and support customers in developing more competitive intelligent robotics solutions. Through these efforts, Primax aims to drive the scalable deployment of industrial and commercial AI applications.

Visitors can learn more about the joint demonstration at the MediaTek booth during COMPUTEX 2026.

About Primax Tymphany Group

Primax Tymphany Group is a leading provider of AI Sensor Fusion (AISF) solution, driven by deep expertise and strong vertical integration across vision, audio, interface, and edge AI. Spanning from key modules to full systems and product ecosystems, the Group accelerates the adoption of AISF through seamless integration of these core technologies. Through its ODM+ approach and Mega Supplier capabilities, Primax Tymphany Group delivers scalable platforms and end-to-end solutions across applications including safety and security, automotive, conferencing solutions, PC peripherals, robotics, and wearable devices. Guided by its vision, "Bring Experience to Life," the Group works closely with global partners to transform advanced technologies into smarter, more intuitive products — creating meaningful experiences for the people who use them.

Visit: www.primax.com.tw

SOURCE Primax Electronics