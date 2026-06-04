Primax Advances AI Conference Solutions with Qualcomm-Powered Edge AI Platforms

Combining AI video collaboration, professional audio expertise, MDEP-ready development, and ODM+ integration to enable next-generation intelligent meeting spaces

TAIPEI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primax Electronics Ltd. (TWSE: 4915), a global leader in AI Sensor Fusion (AISF) technologies, is strengthening its AI conference solution capabilities for the next generation of intelligent meeting spaces. By combining Edge AI computing, video collaboration, professional audio design, installation-oriented expertise, MDEP-ready development, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. processor support, Primax Tymphany Group delivers an integrated development that helps customers build smarter, easier-to-deploy, and more scalable conferencing solutions for modern hybrid work environments.

As AI processing continues shifting from cloud to edge, demand is accelerating for conferencing solutions that deliver real-time intelligence, enhanced privacy, lower latency, and greater operational efficiency. Meeting environments are evolving beyond traditional audio and video capture toward room-level AI perception, intelligent framing, natural voice interaction, and seamless device management. This shift is creating stronger demand for solutions that combine high-performance computing with system integration expertise to deliver more immersive, responsive, and reliable meeting experiences. The Group addresses this need through its AI Sensor Fusion (AISF) architecture, integrating vision, audio, interaction, and Edge AI into a unified system framework.

At the core of the Group's conference solution portfolio is a Qualcomm Dragonwing™ Q-7790 processor-based reference design platform for next-generation video collaboration and video bar applications. Leveraging the Dragonwing™ Q-7790 processor's Edge AI computing capabilities, the platform integrates AI-driven video processing, multi-camera support, and advanced audio and system intelligence into a production-ready conferencing solution, helping customers shorten development cycles and accelerate time to market.

The solution is further strengthened by Tymphany's deep experience in professional audio, acoustic design, and installation-oriented conferencing environments. This adds an important advantage for conference ecosystems, where room compatibility, sound performance, installation flexibility, and long-term system reliability directly shape the user experience.

Together with its ODM+ approach, the Group helps customers move from market needs and product direction to technology development, validation, manufacturing, and delivery — reducing development risk and further accelerating time to market.

Supported by the Group's Mega Supplier capabilities, customers benefit from a vertically integrated ecosystem spanning vision modules, acoustic technologies, interface solutions, system integration, and global manufacturing resources. Within this structure, Qualcomm Technologies-based platforms provide a strong foundation for scalable Edge AI computing and long-term product deployment.

Looking ahead, the Group will continue to deepen collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and global technology partners to advance AI-powered conferencing solutions, helping customers bring smarter and more scalable meeting experiences to market.

About Primax Tymphany Group

Primax Tymphany Group is a leading provider of AI Sensor Fusion (AISF) solutions, driven by deep expertise and strong vertical integration across vision, audio, interface, and edge AI. Through its ODM+ approach and Mega Supplier capabilities, the Group delivers scalable platforms and end-to-end solutions across applications including conferencing solutions, safety and security, automotive, PC peripherals, robotics, and wearable devices. Guided by its vision, "Bring Experience to Life," the Group works closely with global partners to transform advanced technologies into smarter, more intuitive products and meaningful user experiences.

Visit: www.primax.com.tw

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

SOURCE Primax Electronics