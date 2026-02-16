PRIME AE Enhances Landscape Architecture, Planning, and Federal Expertise through Acquisition of Klavon Design Associates, Inc.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIME AE Group, Inc. (PRIME AE), a Platform Holdings managed company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Klavon Design Associates, Inc. (Klavon), a high-performing business recognized for its award-winning landscape architecture and planning services across federal, state, local, and private-sector markets. This strategic integration strengthens PRIME AE's design platform and enhances the firm's ability to deliver thoughtful, sustainable, and community-centered solutions nationwide, reinforcing PRIME AE's commitment to making everything around us better.

Founded in 1996 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Klavon brings more than 30 years of experience delivering a wide range of planning and design solutions, from small site assessments to complex master planning efforts. The firm is known for its collaborative approach and multidisciplinary expertise, combining technical excellence with thoughtful design to create spaces that honor both people and the environment.

"By integrating Klavon's capabilities, PRIME AE is expanding support for clients across multiple markets, particularly in landscape architecture, planning, sustainability, and federal work. Klavon's long-standing experience serving the Department of Defense and other federal agencies strengthens our overall team and expands opportunities for collaboration across the organization," said Kurt Bergman, CEO of PRIME AE.

Dina Cole Klavon, RLA, ASLA, President of Klavon Design Associates, said the alignment between the two firms made joining PRIME AE a natural next step. "PRIME AE shares Klavon's values of integrity, collaboration, and delivering high-quality work for clients. Their people-first leadership, technical excellence, and respect for local leadership gave us confidence in joining the organization. PRIME AE is committed to preserving what has made Klavon successful while providing additional resources and opportunities for our team and clients. This partnership positions Klavon for long-term growth while maintaining the values that define our work."

United as one team, PRIME AE and Klavon are well positioned to offer holistic design solutions that combine technical rigor with design innovation. The integration accelerates PRIME AE's evolution into a nationally recognized leader in planning and landscape architecture while strengthening the firm's multidisciplinary approach.

About PRIME AE Group, Inc.

PRIME AE Group, Inc. is a multi-discipline engineering and architecture firm helping clients solve complex challenges while maximizing the value of their resources. Founded in 2007, PRIME AE operates in 10 states with more than 600 employees in 25 offices across the U.S. Our professionals design, develop, implement, and maintain the infrastructure and amenities that build world-class communities, while focusing on sustainable design and conservation of shared natural resources. PRIME AE is an ENR Top 500 firm. Learn more at www.primeeng.com.

About Klavon Design Associates, Inc.

Klavon Design Associates, Inc. is a landscape architecture and planning firm providing thoughtful, people-centered design solutions across federal, state, local, and private-sector markets. Founded in 1996 and based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Klavon brings more than 30 years of experience and is known for its collaborative approach, technical expertise, and commitment to creating spaces that honor both community and environment. Read more at www.klavondesign.com/home.

About Platform Holdings Capital

Platform Holdings Capital ("PHC") is an investment company focused on acquiring lower middle market infrastructure and technical business services companies and scaling them into middle market sector leaders. PHC's investment model emphasizes deep sector specialization, disciplined value creation execution and unwavering commitment to building long-lasting competitive advantage through investment in people, capabilities, and customer value. Platform Holdings is the successor firm to NewHold Enterprises private equity investment platform. To learn more visit www.platformholdings.com.

Media Contacts:

PRIME AE Group

Elise Sizer

Director of Communications

614.869.9423

[email protected]

Platform Holdings Capital

Amanda Tarplin

Tarplin Consulting

908-872-4804

[email protected]

SOURCE PRIME AE Group, Inc.