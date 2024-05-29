PRIME AE Enhances Southeast Presence with Connelly & Wicker, Inc. Acquisition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIME AE Group, Inc. (PRIME AE), a subsidiary of NewHold, proudly announces its recent acquisition in Florida. Welcoming Connelly & Wicker (CWI) into its fold, PRIME AE boldly expands its Southeast presence. Headquartered in Jacksonville with an additional office in Orlando, CWI is a versatile firm offering civil engineering, highway engineering and design, utility engineering, landscape architecture, and environmental permitting services across public and private sectors. Boasting four decades of expertise, the CWI team brings invaluable knowledge to various markets including commercial, industrial, institutional, recreational, residential, and transportation.

Connelly & Wicker joins Prosser | PRIME AE in the Southeast division of the PRIME AE family, simultaneously creating the most robust planning and engineering firm in Northeast Florida. Brad Davis, Senior Vice President of the Southeast Region at PRIME AE, expresses enthusiasm, remarking, "The collaboration between our firms, long discussed among leadership, has finally come to fruition. We could not be more excited to work alongside CWI, offering comprehensive service to our clients. The combination of firms is a real win for our Florida team."

PRIME AE announces its acquisition of Connelly & Wicker (CWI), expanding its Southeast presence Post this

In line with its vision for strategic growth, PRIME AE aims to develop regional "design and engineering centers" built on client-centric relationships, fostering mutual success for the firm and its customers. CEO Kurt Bergman emphasizes, "Throughout my career, prioritizing client success through strong relationship building has yielded the greatest results. Integrating CWI into the PRIME AE family reinforces this philosophy and propels our vision for the Southeast forward. We are dedicated to advancing engineering, planning, and design services that set the standard in the industry."

"Partnering with PRIME AE is a great opportunity that we are excited about", said Rick Welch, Connelly & Wicker Inc. President. "After 41 years of dedicated service, we are happy to join a larger team that will enable us to help the community we care so much about. This will create new opportunities for our employees and our company. Together our team can be even stronger and continue to exceed expectations of clients like we have since 1983."

PRIME AE's commitment extends to aggressive investment in the Southeast market, delivering superior regional engineering solutions while upholding nationally recognized excellence in architecture, planning, and design. The firm continues to expand its geographic footprint, service offerings, and capabilities through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This is PRIME AE's fifth acquisition in the last five years.

About PRIME AE Group, Inc.:

PRIME AE Group, Inc. is a multi-discipline engineering and architecture firm that connects with clients to find solutions for their complex challenges, while making the most of client resources. Founded in 2007, PRIME AE operates in 9 states and has more than 500+ employees in 21 offices in the U.S. Their professionals creatively design, develop, implement, and maintain the infrastructure, facilities, and amenities needed to create world-class communities, while conserving shared natural resources with sustainable design practices.

PRIME AE is top 500 ENR-ranked firm. For additional information about PRIME AE, visit www.primeeng.com.

About Connelly & Wicker, Inc.:

Connelly & Wicker (CWI), headquartered in Jacksonville, FL with a second office in Orlando, FL, is a multi-disciplined firm providing professional services in both the public and private sectors of civil engineering, highway engineering and design, utility engineering, landscape architecture and environmental permitting. With 40 years of experience, the CWI team brings a tremendous depth of knowledge and experience in servicing commercial, industrial, institutional, recreational, residential, and transportation markets. For additional information, visit www.cwieng.com.

About NewHold Enterprises:

NewHold is an operationally focused investment firm that partners with management teams of lower middle market industrial and business services firms with the goal of transforming them into middle market sector leaders. NewHold retains the flexibility to retain ownership in the companies as they grow, thereby encouraging a long-term focus on company culture and sustainable growth. Learn more at www.newhold.com.

Media Contacts:



PRIME AE Group

Savannah Connelly

Director of Communications & Events

904-739-3655

[email protected]

NewHold Enterprises

Amanda Tarplin

Tarplin Consulting

908-872-4804

[email protected]

SOURCE PRIME AE