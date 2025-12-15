PRIME AE Expands Transportation and Environmental Capabilities through Acquisition of Faller, Davis & Associates, Inc.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIME AE Group, Inc. (PRIME AE), a Platform Holdings managed company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Faller, Davis & Associates, Inc. (FDA), a respected Florida-based consulting civil engineering firm renowned for its expertise in transportation design, operations, planning, and environmental services. This strategic acquisition strengthens PRIME AE's presence across the Southeast and enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive infrastructure solutions to public-sector clients throughout Florida, further reflecting our commitment to making everything around us better.

Founded in Tampa in 1985, FDA offers deep regional expertise spanning complex highway, drainage, and traffic engineering; environmental permitting and compliance; wildlife surveys; construction and maintenance management; traffic operations; safety studies; and signal retiming. With offices in Tampa and Maitland, FDA is led by a skilled team of engineers, scientists, and professionals recognized for their commitment to quality and responsive client service.

"We are excited to welcome FDA to the PRIME AE team," said Caitlin Breland, VP of Transportation - Southeast at PRIME AE. "This acquisition broadens our footprint in Florida and strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality solutions in new geographies. Both firms share a culture of collaboration, excellence, and unwavering client focus. Our teams have served many of the same clients and partners, and this integration will allow us to connect easily and share resources seamlessly. FDA brings technical depth and complementary strengths that will enable us to pursue larger and more innovative projects as one unified team."

By incorporating FDA's comprehensive service offerings—including highway widening and signalization, environmental permitting, and operational improvements—PRIME AE advances its strategy of establishing regional hubs of excellence that support every phase of the project lifecycle. In Florida, this means increased capacity and an expanded resource base for state and municipal agency clients, continued responsiveness to local needs, and enhanced collaboration across the Gulf Coast and I-4 corridor.

This acquisition marks PRIME AE's third in Florida over the past three years and the firm's seventh acquisition overall within the last five years, reflecting our ongoing commitment to growth and innovation.

"This acquisition and partnership with FDA is an important milestone for PRIME AE, expanding our Southeast market share and enabling us to offer the full scope of AEC services to our customers. PRIME AE has a history of successful integration and expansion through acquisition and Platform Holdings is thrilled to continue to work with PRIME AE and FDA on its next phase of growth and value creation," said Charles Goldman, Managing Partner of Platform Holdings Capital and Chairman at PRIME AE.

Nancy Faller Brown, President of FDA, stated, "Faller, Davis and Associates joining PRIME AE is very exciting to me and I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds with this collaboration. PRIME AE has the same values and work ethic that Faller, Davis is known for and has worked hard to embody.

I see tremendous potential for growth and new opportunities for every member of the Faller, Davis team as we move into this next venture together. The two firms' service lines, areas of expertise, and client relationships complement one another, providing both strength in collaboration and depth of staff across multiple disciplines.

PRIME AE's motto, "We Make Everything Around Us Better," truly resonates with me and reflects the shared purpose that will continue guiding our success."

About PRIME AE Group, Inc:

PRIME AE Group, Inc. is a multi-discipline engineering and architecture firm helping clients solve complex challenges while maximizing the value of their resources. Founded in 2007, PRIME AE operates in 10 states with more than 600 employees in 25 offices across the U.S. Our professionals design, develop, implement, and maintain the infrastructure and amenities that build world-class communities, while focusing on sustainable design and conservation of shared natural resources. PRIME AE is an ENR Top 500 firm. Learn more at www.primeeng.com.

About Faller Davis & Associates, Inc.:

Faller, Davis & Associates, Inc. is a Florida-based civil engineering consulting firm providing transportation design, operations, planning, and environmental services to public-sector clients statewide. With offices in Tampa and Maitland, their experienced team delivers solutions ranging from complex highway design to wildlife surveys and urban corridor improvements. Read more at https://fallerdavis.com.

About Platform Holdings Capital:

Platform Holdings Capital ("PHC") is an investment company focused on acquiring lower middle market infrastructure and technical business services companies and scaling them into middle market sector leaders. PHC's investment model emphasizes deep sector specialization, disciplined value creation execution, and unwavering commitment to building long-lasting competitive advantage through investment in people, capabilities, and customer value. Platform Holdings is the successor firm to NewHold Enterprises private equity investment platform. To learn more, visit www.platformholdings.com.

