LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global season of tile innovation and design officially took center stage at Coverings 2026, the largest tile and natural stone exhibition in North America. This year, two industry leaders — PRIME, a leading manufacturer of tiles, sanitary ware, and surface materials from Vietnam, and COTTO, Thailand's innovation-driven tile brand — joined forces under SCG Decor to showcase Asian innovation to the world. Their collaboration also marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Vietnam, while strengthening their strategic ambition to expand into the U.S. market.

PRIME and COTTO Showcase Tile and Surface Innovations at Coverings 2026, Strengthening Global Market Expansion

The joint presence of PRIME and COTTO at Coverings 2026 represented more than a product exhibition. It reflected the growing strength of regional collaboration and demonstrated how Asian design, technology, and manufacturing excellence can compete on the global stage. By combining advanced production technologies with contemporary design and sustainability principles, both brands aimed to reinforce their global positioning and elevate Southeast Asia's presence in the international surface materials industry.

"Sojourn" — A Journey of Discovery Through Design

This year's booth concept, "Sojourn," centered on the idea of pausing to discover new perspectives within unfamiliar environments. Designed as an inspirational space, the booth invited visitors to experience Depth & Dimension through the interplay of light, shadow, and material textures.

The concept encouraged visitors to observe subtle spatial details and translate those perceptions into new ideas for architectural design and material selection. Through carefully curated installations, the booth created a seamless connection between interior and exterior environments, demonstrating how surface materials can shape spatial storytelling and enhance the user experience.

The immersive design approach also reflected the brands' commitment to innovation in both aesthetics and functionality. Visitors, including architects, designers, developers, and distributors from across North America and beyond, experienced how thoughtful material selection can influence mood, functionality, and sustainability in modern spaces.

Product Innovation for the Global Market

At Coverings 2026, PRIME and COTTO jointly showcased a wide range of surface solutions designed to meet the needs of the global market, particularly in North America. The featured collections combined international manufacturing standards with Asian design inspiration.

Wood Plank (Feel the Real)

One of the key highlights was the Wood Plank collection, designed to replicate the natural warmth and texture of real wood. This collection has gained strong popularity in the U.S. market due to its ability to deliver the aesthetic appeal of hardwood flooring while offering enhanced durability. The tiles are resistant to moisture, scratches, and pet-related wear, making them ideal for residential and commercial environments where both beauty and performance are essential.

Subway Tiles Collection

PRIME also showcased more than 20 variations of Subway Tiles, reflecting timeless design aesthetics that remain highly versatile across architectural styles. These tiles can be adapted to modern, contemporary, or classic interiors, offering flexibility for designers and homeowners alike. The collection highlights the enduring appeal of classic formats while incorporating updated textures, finishes, and colors.

Comprehensive Surface Solutions

Beyond individual collections, PRIME and COTTO presented comprehensive surface material solutions suitable for both interior and exterior applications. The display emphasized the concept of material storytelling — demonstrating how different textures, patterns, and finishes can create cohesive spatial experiences across various environments.

This holistic approach reflects the brands' commitment to providing integrated design solutions rather than standalone products, aligning with evolving global design trends.

Sustainability as a Core Commitment

Beyond innovation and design, sustainability remains a core mission for both PRIME and COTTO. Their participation in Coverings 2026 also highlighted environmentally responsible manufacturing and product development.

Both brands have received the Singapore Green Label certification, a recognized environmental certification that confirms products meet stringent sustainability and safety standards throughout their lifecycle. This certification demonstrates a commitment to reducing environmental impact, improving energy efficiency, and ensuring safe materials for users.

Sustainability is increasingly important in the North American market, where architects and developers prioritize environmentally responsible materials. By meeting these expectations, PRIME and COTTO aim to strengthen their competitiveness and support sustainable construction practices worldwide.

Strengthening Global Brand Presence

Participation in Coverings 2026 represents a significant milestone for PRIME and COTTO in strengthening their global brand presence. Their joint showcase reinforces their leadership in surface material innovation while highlighting SCG Decor's role in advancing sustainable material solutions.

Through innovation, design excellence, and environmental responsibility, the brands aim to create long-term value for customers, partners, and communities. The exhibition also opened new opportunities for collaboration with distributors, architects, and developers in North America and other global markets.

PRIME: Expanding Global Influence

Founded in 1999, PRIME officially became part of the SCG Group in 2012 and has since grown into one of Asia's most influential tile brands. The company has been recognized as one of Asia's Top Influential Brands in the ceramic tile category, awarded in Singapore.

Today, PRIME exports its products to more than 35 countries across five continents, demonstrating its strong international presence and growing influence in global markets. The brand continues to invest in innovation, design, and sustainability to support long-term growth and global expansion.

A Shared Vision for the Future

The collaboration between PRIME and COTTO at Coverings 2026 reflects a shared vision to elevate Southeast Asian innovation on the global stage. By combining technological expertise, design creativity, and sustainable manufacturing, both brands continue to strengthen their position as influential global players in the surface materials industry.

As the global demand for high-performance, sustainable, and design-driven materials continues to grow, PRIME and COTTO remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet evolving market needs — while reinforcing the growing impact of Thai–Vietnamese collaboration in shaping the future of global design and construction. For more information about PRIME's products and innovations, please visit https://www.prime.vn/

SOURCE PRIME TRADE INC. (Vietnam)