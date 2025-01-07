Prime Brands Group Secures License to the Sharper Image Brand for a Variety of Lifestyle Product Categories

A showcase of forthcoming Sharper Image branded wired and wireless charging and personal listening solutions for retail will be on display at CES 2025 – LVCC Central Hall Booth 15437

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Brands Group , a global leader in pairing premium technology with world-class brands, proudly announces it has secured exclusive licensing rights to the Sharper Image brand for developing and marketing innovative charging solutions and audio products. This partnership expands Prime Brands Group's portfolio with a world-class, technology-focused brand synonymous with quality, innovation, and the "cool factor" Sharper Image is renowned for.

The agreement positions Prime Brands Group to leverage its expertise in premium sourcing, manufacturing and deep relationships within the tech space to deliver cutting-edge products that meet the needs of modern lifestyles. The first wave of products, launching in Q3 2025, will feature a mix of innovative designs and practical functionality, perfectly aligned with Sharper Image's tagline, "Tomorrow's Tomorrow."

"This collaboration allows us to elevate the Sharper Image legacy by creating products that embody the brand's spirit of innovation, quality, and unique style," said Jack Mizrahi, President of Prime Brands Group. "Our charging solutions and audio products will blend cutting-edge technology with everyday practicality, delivering a superior experience for consumers."

Prime Brands Global will showcase the upcoming Sharper Image lineup at CES 2025 (LVCC, Central Hall Booth 15437). The range includes:

Charging Solutions : Wall chargers, desk lamps with integrated wireless chargers, clocks with wireless charging, portable power banks, USB charging cables, surge protectors, multiport outlets, and travel outlets.

: Wall chargers, desk lamps with integrated wireless chargers, clocks with wireless charging, portable power banks, USB charging cables, surge protectors, multiport outlets, and travel outlets. Audio Products: True Wireless earbuds, open-air wireless earbuds, and over-ear wireless headphones.

Click here to see the full range of upcoming Sharper Image products launching this year.

The entire catalog of forthcoming products developed by Prime Brands Global reflects Sharper Image's legacy of delivering an unparalleled quality of experience through cutting-edge innovation, bold design and that touch of extra that truly goes a long way. Whether powering devices or enhancing daily routines, this collection is crafted for everyone's lifestyle needs.

For press or retailers interested in meeting with Prime Brands Group at CES to get the scoop on the upcoming Sharper Image products, please email [email protected] .

About Prime Brands Group, Inc.

Prime Brands Group, Inc. is a leader in premium technology innovation and brand licensing, specializing in creating cutting-edge products that combine superior functionality, exceptional design, and the strength of globally recognized brands. With a deep commitment to quality and a proven track record of success, Prime Brands Group delivers a diverse portfolio of lifestyle and technology solutions designed to elevate the everyday. For more information, visit www.primebrandsgroup.com .

